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New Delhi [India], August 17: In a major gathering of entrepreneurial minds, public officials, and industry pioneers, the Holiday Inn Hotel hosted the high-profile Business Talk Show under the banner "Emerging India, Developed India." Organized by Aatul Jain and Isha alongside active participation from Youth India members, the summit brought together prominent thought leaders to exchange actionable strategies for accelerating India's growth trajectory toward becoming a fully developed economy.

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The event saw attendance from prominent dignitaries, including Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi, SP Zone Chairperson Usha Sharma, Hindu Rao Hospital MS Prof. Dr. Suman Mehndiratta, Inspector Sanjay Gade, Sanjay Sharma, and Padma Shri awardee Bharat Bhushan. Proceedings were hosted and moderated by Anukriti Sharma, Khushi Mudgal, and Veronica Chaudhary.

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Key Insights from Featured Speakers

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A major highlights segment brought together leading figures across tech, healthcare, law, aviation, and corporate management:

- Dilip Kumar Prasad (Spermotile): Bio-AI researcher and innovator driving advances in reproductive healthcare technologies and AI-based diagnostics.

- Pratibha Badurkar (The Roots & Radiance): Holistic healer, TEDx speaker, and certified mind trainer recognized with the India Iconic Award 2025 and Global Woman Icon 2025, advocating for conscious leadership and purpose-driven growth.

- Dr. Prashant Khankhoje (A2Z Adcon LLP): Managing Director, ICF-certified transformation coach, and mentor leveraging 39 years of corporate executive experience to drive organizational performance.

- Dr. Manu Singh (Sarv Dharma Samvad): Chairman of Sarva Dharma Samvaad, interfaith activist, and advocate for sustainable living and eco-spiritual growth.

- Pijush Ranjay Ghosh (AI Champ & Mindstrology): Former IBM leader and founder of Mindstrology, uniting artificial intelligence with subconscious mind training for business transformation.

- Sagar Amlani (The Productive Mindset): Author and corporate performance speaker sharing neuroscience-backed productivity models for modern executives.

- Sourav Mahajan (The Sourav Mahajan Show): Podcaster, founder of Team United, and startup coach featured in Forbes India's emerging leaders segment.

- Yusuf Poonawala (Lux Voyages): Veteran luxury travel strategist with over three decades of retail and aviation experience.

- Neerjara Aura (Orralite): Corporate numerology specialist and brand strategist consulting on executive and organizational identity alignment.

- Somanshu Gaur & Dr. Himanshu Gaur (Wise Monk): Founders of Wise Monk, blending psychology, neuroscience, and personal development training into corporate curricula.

- Captain Deval Soni (Golden Epaulettes Aviation): Airline commander and aviation mentor who has guided over 1,500 commercial pilots into global aviation careers.

- Pankaj Chandak (GroPure Organic): Corporate executive turned entrepreneur leading sustainable farming and clean-food distribution chains.

- Dr. Anshul Gupta (The Corporate Spirituality): HR strategist and author exploring models for psychological safety and spirituality in corporate culture.

- Bhupendra Kumar (Well With India Pvt. Ltd.): Director focused on health product development and sea-buckthorn nutraceutical solutions.

- Chetan N. Bhangade (Swaseva): Social entrepreneur advancing community self-reliance and grassroots welfare initiatives.

- Animesh Khandelwal (Senatus Legal): Partner at Senatus Legal specializing in corporate governance, compliance, and regulatory law.

A Unified Vision for Progress

Discussions throughout the forum focused on building a resilient economy by bridging traditional wisdom with modern technologies. Panelists emphasized that India's journey toward becoming a fully developed nation hinges on empowering young entrepreneurs, fostering emotional intelligence in leadership, and scaling innovation across essential industries like healthcare, legal frameworks, and aviation.

The event concluded with delegates and organizers reaffirming their commitment to cross-industry mentorship and collaborative initiatives for national development.

For visual coverage of speaker highlights, you can watch the Business Ideas Talk Show Overview, which showcases the key discussions from the event.

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