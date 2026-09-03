Business Nextgen Finance Raises Rs 215 Crore in Equity to Accelerate MSME Lending

Pankaj Poddar, Promoter, MD & CEO, Business Nextgen Finance Pvt. Ltd.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3: Business Nextgen Finance Private Limited (BNF), a new-age Non-Banking Financial Company focused on providing secured credit to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), has successfully raised ₹215 crore in equity capital from a marquee group of institutional and strategic investors.

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The equity round was led by Beams Fintech Fund I and its affiliates, Baring Private Equity India Fund 6, Saison Capital Pte. Ltd. and UNLEASH 1st Investment Partnership, along with other investors. The transaction has received the prior approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

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Founded by Pankaj Poddar, BNF received its RBI Certificate of Registration in September 2025 and has since embarked on its mission to build a differentiated, technology-led MSME lending platform focused on underserved and under-penetrated markets. The Company is engaged in providing secured credit facilities to MSMEs.

The capital infusion marks a significant milestone in BNF’s journey and will strengthen the Company’s capital base while supporting its plans to scale its secured lending business, expand its geographic footprint, invest in technology and deepen access to formal credit for India’s growing MSME ecosystem.

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Pankaj Poddar, Promoter, Managing Director & CEO, Business Nextgen Finance, said: “The successful completion of our ₹215 crore equity raise is a significant milestone for BNF. The confidence demonstrated by marquee institutional and strategic investors reinforces our belief in the opportunity to build a differentiated and responsible MSME lending platform. We are focused on combining disciplined credit underwriting, technology and strong execution to become a trusted financial partner for India’s MSME entrepreneurs. This capital will enable us to accelerate our growth while remaining firmly committed to strong governance, sustainable profitability and long-term value creation for all our stakeholders.”

Sagar Agarwal, Partner, Beams, said: “We are excited to partner with Pankaj and the BNF team in their journey to build a high-quality MSME lending franchise. The significant credit gap in India’s underserved MSME segment presents a compelling opportunity for a differentiated lender with strong underwriting, technology and customer-centricity. We believe BNF is well positioned to build a scalable and sustainable platform and look forward to supporting the Company in its next phase of growth.”

Debanshi Basu, Partner, Baring Private Equity India, said: “We are very impressed with Pankaj and his extensive experience in the space, especially in the way he is building out BNF in a uniquely differentiated manner—particularly in the way he envisions leveraging technology within a conventional touch-and-feel underwriting product to drive best-in-class, risk-based underwriting decisions while creating a sustainable opex advantage. This approach will create a sustainable competitive advantage as BNF grows its presence. We are very pleased to partner with Pankaj and the BNF team and look forward to supporting the Company as it scales its presence across India’s underserved MSME markets.”

The investment brings together a strong set of institutional investors with expertise across financial services, fintech and growth capital. Beams Fintech Fund I and its affiliates will collectively hold more than 26% of BNF’s paid-up equity share capital on a fully diluted basis following completion of the proposed transaction.

Importantly, the transaction does not result in any change in the management or day-to-day control of BNF.

With the new capital base and support from its institutional partners, BNF is well positioned to accelerate its next phase of growth and emerge as a trusted financial partner to India’s MSME entrepreneurs, particularly in underserved markets.

About Business Nextgen Finance Private Limited

Business Nextgen Finance Private Limited is a non-deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India. Founded by Pankaj Poddar, BNF received its RBI Certificate of Registration in September 2025 and is engaged in providing secured credit facilities to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The Company is focused on building a scalable, technology-enabled and responsible MSME lending platform.

For further information about Business Nextgen Finance Private Limited, please visit https://bnfl.in/

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