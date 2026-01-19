Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Business Standard has released a new brand film that highlights a simple idea: the world looks different when one pauses long enough to notice what truly matters.

Advertisement

The film follows a young boy who becomes curious about an exclusive club he passes every morning. What draws him in is a small but consistent detail: members entering the club all carry their newspaper in the same rolled, deliberate manner.

Advertisement

Mistaking this for the key to entry, the boy begins observing the gesture closely and eventually imitates it. He gets himself a copy of Business Standard, rolls it just as he has seen others do, and approaches the guard, convinced he has understood the rule.

Advertisement

What happens next reveals the heart of the film. The guard gently explains that the newspaper itself isn’t the pass; what matters is understanding what lies within it. Entry comes from insight, not imitation.

Through this simple moment, the film highlights a belief long associated with Business Standard: in a world crowded with information, clarity comes from depth, context and attention. It is not the appearance of knowledge that makes a difference, but the ability to make sense of it.

Advertisement

The brand film is now live on Business Standard’s YouTube channel.

Watch here: bit.ly/BSInsightOut About Business Standard Business Standard is a financial publisher with two business dailies - in English with 14 editions across the country and in Hindi with 7 editions, popular websites in English and Hindi, backed by apps, an extensive social media presence, regular video shows, and podcasts. It also has a vibrant engagement with India's top business schools, with a dedicated app for their students.

Highly regarded for its incisive journalism that is independent, ethical, and fair, Business Standard has a few industry firsts, like introducing digital subscriptions in Indian media and organising some of the biggest events in the industry.

To View The Image, Click On The Link Below: A still from Business Standard’s new brand film on curiosity.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)