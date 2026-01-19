DT
Home / Business / Business Standard's New Brand Film Is About Curiosity

ANI
Updated At : 10:55 AM Jan 19, 2026 IST
BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19: Business Standard has released a new brand film that highlights a simple idea: the world looks different when one pauses long enough to notice what truly matters.

The film follows a young boy who becomes curious about an exclusive club he passes every morning. What draws him in is a small but consistent detail: members entering the club all carry their newspaper in the same rolled, deliberate manner.

Mistaking this for the key to entry, the boy begins observing the gesture closely and eventually imitates it. He gets himself a copy of Business Standard, rolls it just as he has seen others do, and approaches the guard, convinced he has understood the rule.

What happens next reveals the heart of the film. The guard gently explains that the newspaper itself isn't the pass; what matters is understanding what lies within it. Entry comes from insight, not imitation.

Through this simple moment, the film highlights a belief long associated with Business Standard: in a world crowded with information, clarity comes from depth, context and attention. It is not the appearance of knowledge that makes a difference, but the ability to make sense of it.

The brand film is now live on Business Standard's YouTube channel.

Watch here: bit.ly/BSInsightOut

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

