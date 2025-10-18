Business Tycoon Saniya Kadree chooses soil, lets sustainability find its soul

She once built for ambition. Now, she builds for balance — redefining what it means to create by moving beyond commerce to consciousness, from numbers to nature. Business Tycoon Saniya Kadree’s latest vision, Mitti Ke Villas, is a living testament to her belief that luxury can breathe, and architecture can heal. Set amidst the fertile plains of Punjab and the tranquil hills of Himachal Pradesh, Mitti Ke Villas is a pioneering line of eco-luxury homes that fuse India’s ancient wisdom with modern design. Every wall, every window, every courtyard carries a pulse — the pulse of earth, air, and life itself.

Saniya’s journey began in the high-powered world of enterprise, where success was measured in expansion. But somewhere along the way, the sound of the soil grew louder than the noise of the skyline. What began as a whisper became a way of life — a decision to build not for profit, but for purpose.

Her vision is simple yet revolutionary: homes that coexist with nature instead of conquering it. “If the earth can’t breathe, neither can we,” she says softly — a truth that became her foundation.

Feels Saniya, “I want to build homes that touch the earth — because only what grows from soil truly lives. Mitti is not just what we build on — it’s what we are made of. When we forget that, we forget ourselves.” Each villa under Mitti Ke Villas is designed to merge modern comfort with ecological intelligence. Built using locally sourced natural materials such as rammed earth, lime plaster, and bamboo, these homes regulate their own temperature, conserve energy, and honor the land they stand on. The communities are planned with organic farms, rainwater harvesting, solar grids, and Gurukul-inspired learning spaces, ensuring that education, ecology, and everyday life flow together effortlessly.

The choice of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh is deeply symbolic. Punjab, with its vast green fields, represents abundance and resilience. Himachal, serene and sacred, stands for purity and preservation. Together, they form the twin pillars of Saniya’s dream — to restore India’s natural harmony through mindful design. Her projects align with Punjab’s Billion Tree Project, the Beas River Revival, and Himachal’s eco-sensitive development model, seamlessly blending government initiatives with private passion. Each project also creates employment for local artisans and builders, reviving traditional craftsmanship while keeping the local ecosystem intact.

For Saniya Kadree, luxury is not what you own — it’s what you feel. Her definition of comfort is clean air, open space, and a sense of belonging. “Your home shouldn’t need an air purifier,” she smiles. “It should be one.” In her world, architecture isn’t a structure — it’s a sanctuary. Every home becomes an act of gratitude toward the planet that raised us.

Saniya Kadree stands at the intersection of innovation and integrity — a leader proving that sustainability is not sacrifice but sophistication. Her work reminds us that progress is not about reaching higher, but about grounding deeper. From the mustard fields of Punjab to the misty hills of Himachal, her Mitti Ke Villas rise like gentle revolutions — green, graceful, and eternal. She doesn’t just build homes; she builds belonging — reminding the world that when we choose the soil over the skyline, we rediscover the one thing humanity forgot: how to live in harmony with the earth that holds us all.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)