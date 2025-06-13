DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Business / Businessman and Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur passes away in London

Businessman and Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur passes away in London

Kapur (53) was the chairman of auto components firm Sona Comstar
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:46 AM Jun 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sunjay Kapur, the chairman of auto components firm Sona Comstar. Photo: X/@FollowCII
Advertisement

Sunjay Kapur, the chairman of auto components firm Sona Comstar, passed away in London on Thursday due to a heart attack. He was 53.

Advertisement

According to reports, Kapur, the ex-husband of actress Karisma Kapoor, suffered cardiac arrest while playing polo.

"With profound sadness, we announce the passing of our esteemed Chairman and Non-Executive Director, Sunjay Kapur, on June 12, 2025, in England, United Kingdom," Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (Sona Comstar) said in a regulatory filing.

Advertisement

“Kapur was a visionary leader and a compassionate person whose guidance shaped Sona Comstar's success,” it added.

His vision, values, and dedication to excellence has left a lasting legacy for the company, the company said. "We assure our customers, business partners, employees, and shareholders that our operations and prospects remain unchanged as we honour his legacy," the auto components firm said.

Advertisement

Founded in 1995, Sona Comstar is an automotive technology firm. The Gurgaon-based firm is a global supplier with manufacturing and assembly facilities, R and D centres and engineering capability centres across India, the US, Serbia, Mexico, and China.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts