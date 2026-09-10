Buy Authentic Pashmina with Confidence: Shahkaar Introduces Three Levels of Pashmina Certification

VMPL

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 10: Walk into almost any shawl outlet in the country and the word "Pashmina" appears on labels that barely resemble the genuine article. Mixed wool, viscose blends and machine loomed lookalikes are routinely sold under the same name, leaving most shoppers with little way to separate the real from the fake. Shahkaar, the Srinagar based house behind some of India's finest handcrafted Cashmere Pashmina shawls, has built its reputation on closing that gap, and it has now organised its proof of authenticity into three distinct, buyer-friendly certification options.

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Founded in 2018 by brothers Manan and Salman, Shahkaar carries forward a craft lineage that traces back to their great grandfather, Wali Mohammad Baba, one of Kashmir's early Pashmina pioneers. That heritage shapes every shawl the brand produces, but what sets Shahkaar apart today is the choice it now offers customers: three separate certification routes, each suited to a different kind of buyer.

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Three Certifications, One Shared Promise

1. Shahkaar Certificate of Authenticity

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The first is the Shahkaar Certificate of Authenticity, issued directly by the brand after its own internal quality checks. It's built for customers who want a documented, trustworthy record of their purchase without altering the shawl in any way. Depending on the piece, this certificate can note the product name, the embroidery artisan, the weaver, and details of the master craftsman's stitchwork. Because nothing is physically added to the shawl, products bought with this certificate stay fully eligible for Shahkaar's standard return and exchange policy, along with the brand's usual after sales support. For most shoppers, this combination of transparency, artisan detail and flexibility makes it the most practical pick.

2. GI Certification

The second route is GI Certification, tied to the Geographical Indication status that legally links a product to Kashmir and its traditional Pashmina making methods. Customers who want formal recognition of that regional heritage can opt for it, though there's an important trade off to understand: the GI mark comes as a rubber stamp fixed permanently onto the shawl. Once applied, it cannot be removed, which is why shawls ordered with GI Certification fall outside Shahkaar's return and exchange window. It suits buyers who are already certain about their purchase and specifically want that official Kashmiri Pashmina mark.

3. Lab Test Report

The third option is a Lab Test Report, which verifies fibre composition through an independent, lab issued document rather than any mark on the fabric itself. This route appeals to customers buying high value pieces, along with B2B buyers, boutique owners and gifting who need material level proof without changing the shawl's appearance. Like GI Certification, orders placed with a lab report are arranged specifically for that product and customer, so they too fall outside the standard returns policy, but the shawl itself remains untouched, with only a separate certificate as evidence.

Why the Choice Matters

Shahkaar's collection spans everything from understated hand embroidered scarves to elaborate Jamavar and Kalamkari pieces priced well into six figures, and at that level, trust isn't optional, it's the entire transaction. Rather than asking every customer to accept one fixed form of proof, Shahkaar now lets buyers pick the assurance that fits their purpose: brand backed documentation for everyday confidence, official GI recognition for heritage-conscious buyers, or lab verification for resale, business, and high value purchases.

This flexibility also reflects a wider shift across the Pashmina trade, where counterfeit and blended shawls sold under the Pashmina name have grown alongside genuine demand. Structured certification exists precisely because a seller's word alone stopped being sufficient a long time ago.

For a house built on fifth generations of craftsmanship, refining this certification system is about more than protecting a single sale, it's about protecting the credibility of Kashmiri Pashmina as a whole. Buyers can choose the Shahkaar Certificate of Authenticity for practical, artisan backed documentation with full return flexibility, GI Certification for official heritage recognition, or a Lab Test Report for independent material verification, whichever suits how they intend to use, gift, or resell the piece.

At Shahkaar, every Pashmina reflects Kashmir’s rich weaving heritage, skilled craftsmanship, and the story of its origin. From traditional designs to carefully crafted collections, Shahkaar focuses on helping customers discover authentic Pashmina while making informed choices about their purchase. With certification and product information available for its collections, customers can explore the details behind each piece with greater confidence. More details about Shahkaar’s Pashmina collections, craftsmanship, and certification options are available on the brand’s official website, shahkaar.com

Shahkaar is located at Baba House, 1-Rahilone, Tarabal, Nawakadal, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, 190002.

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