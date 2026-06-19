Buying health insurance for the first time in India is harder than it should be. You open a comparison website, get 50 plans ranked by price, enter your phone number, and spend the next three days fielding calls from agents. By the time you actually read a policy document, you are too exhausted to care. Most people at this stage just pick the cheapest option or copy what their colleague bought and hope for the best.

Advertisement

The problem is that health insurance is a product you understand only at the time of a claim, which is usually the worst possible moment to discover a co-payment clause or a room rent cap.

Advertisement

Why First-Time Buyers Almost Always Choose the Wrong Policy The single most common mistake first-time buyers make is treating health insurance like a commodity, where the lowest premium wins. That logic works for some financial products. It does not work here.

Advertisement

Most policies that come in significantly cheaper than the rest have a reason for it.

The policy may carry a 10-20% co-payment, which means every time you file a claim, you pay that share out of your own pocket.

Advertisement

Another common cost-cutter is the room rent sub-limit, where the policy caps your eligible daily room rent at 1 percent of the sum insured. On a ₹5 lakh policy, that works out to ₹5,000 per day. A private room in most mid-tier corporate hospitals in metros costs between ₹12,000 and ₹20,000 a day. If you exceed the cap, the insurer does not just deduct the extra room rent.

It applies a proportionate reduction across your entire bill, including doctor fees, nursing charges, and OT costs. A ₹3 lakh bill can result in a settlement of under ₹2 lakh on a policy that technically had more than enough cover.

The other common trap is copying a colleague's policy without checking if it suits your own situation. Your colleague may be younger, live in a different city tier, or have no pre-existing conditions. A ₹5 lakh policy may work reasonably well in a Tier 2 city but leave you badly underinsured in a metro.

Medical inflation in India is running at around 12.9-14% per year, which means a cover that feels adequate today erodes in real terms faster than most people expect.

The Four Things to Decide Before You Even Look at a Plan Before you open any comparison website, four decisions will significantly narrow your options.

• Sum Insured: Insurance experts recommend a minimum coverage of ₹15 lakh for individuals living in Tier-1 cities, while families with multiple members and adequate financial resources may consider ₹25–50 lakh for comprehensive protection.

• Individual vs. Family Floater: A family floater covers all members under a single sum insured, which is usually more cost-effective for several families. The risk is that more members claiming in the same year can exhaust the shared pool. If anyone in the family has a history of frequent hospitalization, individual policies for that person may make more sense.

• Network Hospitals: The insurer's hospital network determines whether you can access cashless treatment at the facilities you actually prefer. A plan with 10,000+ network hospitals sounds good, but what matters is whether your preferred hospitals in your specific city are on that list. Check before you buy.

• Pre-existing Conditions to Declare: Any condition you have been diagnosed with or treated for in the past needs to be disclosed accurately in the proposal form. Non-disclosure is the most common reason claims get rejected. A declared pre-existing condition typically carries a 3-year waiting period before it is covered, but it will eventually be covered.

Why Comparing Plans Yourself Is Harder Than It Looks India has over 8 standalone health insurers and 25 general insurers offering hundreds of plan variants. The policy features that matter most, including restoration clauses, sub-limits, co-pay structures, and waiting period mechanics, are not standardized across insurers. Two plans with identical premiums can behave very differently at the time of a claim.

The terminology alone is enough to slow down even a careful reader. Restoration benefit, no-claim bonus, cumulative bonus, moratorium period, disease-wise sub-limits, proportionate deduction, loading for pre-existing conditions, these are not concepts that comparison websites explain in the plan listings. They are buried in the policy wording, which runs to 40 or 50 pages per product.

When you also factor in the add-on ecosystem, most good plans require at least one or two add-ons to make them genuinely comprehensive, the comparison exercise becomes genuinely difficult to do well without a reference point.

How Advisory Platforms Help First-Time Buyers Make the Right Call A different model has emerged to address exactly this problem. Rather than showing you 50 plans and asking you to pick, advisory platforms assign a trained advisor who reviews your health profile, city, family structure, and budget, and then recommends two or three policies that actually fit. The comparison happens before the recommendation instead of being pushed onto you.

Ditto Insurance is an insurance advisory platform backed by Zerodha. It is built by the team behind Finshots, one of India's most widely-read finance newsletters. The platform focuses exclusively on health and term insurance advisory. You can book a free call to get started. There is no charge, no obligation to purchase, and a guaranteed no-spam policy, which means no follow-up calls unless you ask for them.

Ditto's IRDAI-certified advisors explain what a policy actually says in plain language, including the exclusions and the fine print that most buyers miss.

The platform uses a transparent policy rating framework that assigns scientific weightages to plan features, insurer reliability, and pricing. They filter through hundreds of complex policies to present simplified, jargon-free options tailored to your specific profile.

What to Ask Your Advisor Before You Buy • Does this plan have any co-payment, room rent cap, or disease-wise sub-limit? If yes, what is the financial impact likely to be at a typical private hospital in my city? • What add-ons do you recommend for my specific profile, and what does each one actually cover? • How does the restoration benefit work? Does it trigger only for a second, unrelated illness, or for the same illness again? • What is the pre-existing disease waiting period for my conditions, and is there an add-on to reduce it? • How does this insurer's claim process work? Do they use a third-party administrator (TPA) or settle claims in-house? • What happens to my waiting period credits if I decide to port to a different insurer later? What the Customer Experience Is Like When You Use an Advisor Ditto Insurance holds a 4.9 Google rating from over 21,000 customers, making it one of the most positively reviewed insurance advisory services in India. A significant reason for that rating is what happens after the policy is purchased.

Most insurance platforms disengage at the point of sale. If a claim is rejected or partially settled, the policyholder is on their own. Ditto's dedicated claims team works as an intermediary, handling documentation, following up with the insurer, escalating to the grievance cell if needed, and filing with the Insurance Ombudsman as a last resort. This lifetime claim support means the advisory relationship does not end when you pay your first premium. It extends to the moment that actually matters.

Given that India's insurance penetration remains at 3.7%, well below the global average, most first-time buyers are trying to understand this area without any prior reference point. Having an advisor who stays involved through the claims stage changes the experience fundamentally.

Ditto Insurance is an IRDAI-registered Corporate Agent (Composite), License No. CA0738. This article is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute insurance or financial advice.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)