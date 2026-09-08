DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / BVM 2026 sees over Rs 5,000 crore business commitments, generates 50,000-plus business leads

BVM 2026 sees over Rs 5,000 crore business commitments, generates 50,000-plus business leads

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:12 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav (BVM) 2026, held from August 12-15 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, saw over Rs 5,000 crore in business commitments and generated more than 50,000 business leads.

Organised as a joint initiative of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), BVM 2026 emerged as a significant national platform for advancing Indian enterprise, market access, investment and business partnerships.

Advertisement

The four-day event saw more than 1.75 lakh business delegates and visitors, over 650 exhibitors and partners and representation from more than 1,000 business associations.

Advertisement

Participation came from over 25 states and Union Territories and more than 100 cities and towns. The event also saw over 500 international delegates, NRIs and High Commissioners, including representation from more than 40 countries.

BVM 2026 also hosted more than 45 seminars across sectors and MSME support areas, while over 120 women exhibitors participated along with 10 women-focused seminars under the Naari Vandan initiative.

Advertisement

Within this platform, the Women’s Collective Forum (WCF), in collaboration with the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI), enabled the participation of 20 women entrepreneurs and Self-Help Groups through SPARK - The 100K Collective.

CAIT, in a Letter of Support and Appreciation dated September 8, acknowledged WCF's contribution towards supporting and promoting women entrepreneurs during the Bharat Vyapar Mahotsav 2026.

“WCF, through SPARK – The 100K Collective, an initiative under the guidance of Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani, aims to empower 1 lakh women entrepreneurs across the country by strengthening women-led enterprises through entrepreneurship development, market access, business visibility, institutional linkages and participation in the wider economic ecosystem,” CAIT said.

CAIT said WCF, in collaboration with SGCCI, brought together 20 women entrepreneurs and Self-Help Groups to participate in the event.

“WCF extended meaningful support towards facilitating their participation and visibility, helping them access a larger marketplace and engage with opportunities to expand and strengthen their businesses,” it said.

“CAIT recognises the importance of such collaborations in advancing women's participation in trade, commerce and entrepreneurship. We appreciate the efforts undertaken by the Women's Collective Forum and SPARK – The 100K Collective, and value their contribution towards strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem for women,” CAIT said.

“We look forward to continued collaboration and initiatives that support the growth, visibility and economic empowerment of women entrepreneurs across India,” CAIT National President B C Bhartia said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts