BYD and MOGOX Unveil 8.5-Metre Right-Hand-Drive Level 4 Autonomous Bus at SUMW 2026

Jointly developed model focuses on efficient adaptation and international deployment

SINGAPORE, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BYD and autonomous driving technology company MOGOX (trading as Zhidao Network Technology Co. Ltd., Beijing) jointly unveiled an 8.5-metre right-hand-drive Level 4 autonomous B90 electric bus at Singapore Urban Mobility Week (SUMW 2026), marking the model's global debut.

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Built on BYD's electric bus platform and equipped with MOGOX's proprietary MOGO AutoPilot system, the vehicle is designed for international markets. Its defining feature is efficient adaptation: meeting different traffic rules, road conditions and operating requirements while reducing repetitive development.

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BYD × MOGOX: Designed for Global Deployment

BYD contributes electric bus engineering and manufacturing capabilities, while MOGOX brings autonomous driving software, system integration and operational experience. Integrating hardware and software during manufacturing helps improve compatibility and supports scalable production and deployment.

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Efficient Adaptation: From Vehicle Design to Operations

The bus features a low-floor layout and ultra-short rear overhang for better manoeuvrability on narrow urban roads and easier boarding for elderly passengers and people with reduced mobility.

Combining cameras with solid-state LiDAR, MOGO AutoPilot has been localised for left-hand traffic and right-hand-drive markets, including Singapore. It is designed to navigate mixed traffic, intersections and approaches to bus stops.

MOGOX has also optimised driving models, sensor layouts and hardware for long-duration operations. Its modular architecture covers seven adaptation areas: regulations, applications, vehicle platforms, autonomous driving configurations, operating conditions, fleet management and local service networks. These reusable capabilities are intended to shorten deployment cycles.

Singapore: A Gateway to International Markets

Singapore is a key starting point for MOGOX's overseas expansion. The company secured a contract for Singapore's first official Level 4 autonomous bus project and passed the Land Transport Authority's Milestone 1 (M1) test. It has also partnered with ComfortDelGro Bus on autonomous mobility initiatives and local workforce training.

Beyond Singapore, MOGOX is cooperating with Sales-Lentz Group and Clément Bayard in Luxembourg, and with LG Electronics and BYDA in South Korea. In China, its MOGOBUS vehicles have been deployed in more than 20 cities across transit, tourism and shuttle applications.

Through its collaboration with BYD, MOGOX aims to turn proven autonomous driving capabilities into adaptable, factory-integrated products that can move more efficiently from local testing towards practical public transport deployment worldwide.

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