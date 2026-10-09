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Home / Business / BYWA National Icon Award 2026 to Have Mahesh Toshniwal as Special Guest

BYWA National Icon Award 2026 to Have Mahesh Toshniwal as Special Guest

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ANI
Updated At : 12:56 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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PNN

New Delhi [India], October 9: Mahesh Toshniwal, Founder of Just Imagine Mind Transformers Pvt. Ltd., is scheduled to attend the 10th Season of the BYWA National Icon Award 2026 as a Special Guest on October 13 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

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Organised by the Bharti Yuva Welfare Association (BYWA), the annual event is expected to bring together individuals from fields including entrepreneurship, education, professional services, social work, innovation and community development.

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The Season 10 edition will focus on recognising individuals for their contributions across different areas of work and public service. Toshniwal’s participation will bring a focus on areas such as mindset transformation, conscious leadership and personal development.

Toshniwal is associated with Just Imagine Mind Transformers Pvt. Ltd., an organisation working in the areas of mindset transformation, conscious leadership and human potential. His work has focused on themes related to self-awareness, leadership development and personal growth.

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The event’s official promotional material also lists support and association from various Government of India institutions and Ministries, including the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Jal Shakti. The artwork features several public figures and political leaders, including Union Minister of State Nityanand Rai, Union Minister Chirag Paswan, Union Minister for MSME Jitan Ram Manjhi, Union Minister of State Raj Bhushan Choudhary, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and MP Jagdambika Pal, and MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal.

The BYWA National Icon Award is being held in its 10th season this year. The event is expected to provide a platform for bringing together professionals and individuals working across different sectors.

Toshniwal’s presence at the October 13 ceremony will place his work in mindset and leadership development alongside the wider discussions around professional achievement, social contribution and individual growth that form part of the event.

The BYWA National Icon Award 2026 will be held on October 13, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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