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New Delhi [India], July 17: As the National Co-operative Union of India (NCUI) election approaches, cooperative sector observers believe C.B. Jisso, Chairman of Malankara Credit Society Ltd., has emerged as one of the strongest contenders from South India. His leadership and the remarkable growth of Malankara Credit Society have earned him recognition as a visionary who has helped redefine the modern cooperative movement.

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Under C.B. Jisso's leadership, Malankara Credit Society has grown into one of South India's leading Multi-state Cooperative Credit Societies, serving over 1.70 lakh members with a business turnover exceeding INR 1,300 Crore across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. The society has consistently achieved profitable growth while ensuring regular dividends to its members.

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Malankara has also pioneered several industry-first initiatives. It became the first Credit Society in Kerala to obtain membership in the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA), placing it on the global Cooperative map. The Society introduced Kerala's first 24x7 Cooperative branch, setting new benchmarks in member service. It was also the first Cooperative Credit Society in India to introduce a Brand ambassador, bringing a fresh and professional approach to Cooperative branding and public engagement. Another landmark initiative was the launch of Diamond Loans, a first-of-its-kind offering in the Indian Cooperative Credit Society sector, reflecting the institution's commitment to innovation and customer-centric financial solutions.

Industry experts believe that these initiatives have inspired several Cooperative institutions across South India to embrace modernization while preserving the core values of cooperation, transparency, and member welfare. Malankara is increasingly viewed as a benchmark for professionally managed Cooperative institutions.

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Observers also point to C.B. Jisso's vision for the cooperative sector, which emphasizes stronger national representation for Cooperatives, digital transformation, improved asset quality through responsible lending, leadership development, collaboration among Cooperative institutions, and policy advocacy to create a more enabling environment for sustainable growth.

With the NCUI election scheduled for tomorrow, many within the Cooperative fraternity believe C.B. Jisso's proven leadership, innovative outlook, and institution-building achievements place him in a strong position. While the final decision rests with the electorate, there is growing confidence that his contribution to strengthening the cooperative movement in South India has earned him widespread goodwill and support.

Regardless of the election outcome, C.B. Jisso's leadership and Malankara Credit Society's pioneering initiatives continue to inspire Cooperative institutions across the country, reinforcing the role of innovation, professionalism, and member-centric governance in shaping the future of India's Cooperative movement.

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