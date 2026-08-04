DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / C-DAC, Geological Survey of India signs MoU to advance mineral exploration and disaster management

C-DAC, Geological Survey of India signs MoU to advance mineral exploration and disaster management

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:53 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Geological Survey of India (GSI) signed an Umbrella Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration in geoscience, mineral exploration and disaster management through advanced next-generation technologies.

Advertisement

According to MeitY, the strategic partnership was formalised at Electronics Niketan in New Delhi today. The agreement aims to combine C-DAC's High-Performance Computing (HPC) capabilities with GSI's geological expertise to address complex sub-surface exploration challenges through advanced digital technologies.

Advertisement

The MoU was signed by E Magesh, Director General, C-DAC and Pradeep Singh, Additional Director General, Geological Survey of India (GSI), in the presence of S Krishnan, IAS, Secretary, MeitY.

Advertisement

Under the terms of the agreement, the collaboration envisages the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and HPC for processing large geophysical datasets. This technical integration will enable high-resolution 3D subsurface mapping, predictive modelling for mineral targeting, and the cognitive processing of decades of unstructured geological records into a dedicated domain Large Language Model (LLM).

In addition to exploration, the joint effort will focus on disaster mitigation through slope-scale landslide monitoring using Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), the development of early warning systems, and detailed studies on Glacier Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF).

Advertisement

The partnership also aims to accelerate the discovery of critical minerals and Rare Earth Elements (REE). This focus on resource identification seeks to contribute directly to India's economic security, supply chain resilience, and technological self-reliance.

The signing ceremony saw attendance from key senior officials of both organisations. Sudeep Srivastava, Joint Secretary, MeitY; Maneesh Khar, Deputy Director General, DGCO, GSI; Praveer Pankaj, Director, DGCO, GSI; and Mukesh Verma, Director, DGCO, GSI were present at the event.

Other key representatives included Manoj Jain, Group Coordinator (R&D in IT), MeitY; Cmde Sandeep Wadhwa, Executive Director (Corporate & Govt. Business), C-DAC; Ch. A. S. Murty, Executive Director, C-DAC Hyderabad; Mrinmoy Kumar Das, Executive Director, C-DAC Kolkata; Prasad Wadlakondawar, Scientist F, C-DAC Pune; Manoj Khare, Scientist G & HoD, C-DAC Pune; D. Ethirajan, Scientist F & Centre Head, C-DAC Chennai; Poonguzhali P, Scientist F, C-DAC Chennai; Sayantani Bhattacharya, Scientist E, C-DAC Chennai; and Geeta Singh, Scientist C, alongside delegates from C-DAC and MeitY. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts