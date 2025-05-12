DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / C-DOT partners with Synergy Quantum to develop Drone-based secret sharing communication system

C-DOT partners with Synergy Quantum to develop Drone-based secret sharing communication system

The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), the premier telecom R&amp;D institution under the Government of India's, Department of Telecommunications (DoT) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Synergy Quantum India Private Limited on Monday, which aims to develop Drone-based Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) systems.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:12 PM May 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), the premier telecom R&D institution under the Government of India's, Department of Telecommunications (DoT) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Synergy Quantum India Private Limited on Monday, which aims to develop Drone-based Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) systems.

"The Mou aims to formalise cooperation between C-DOT and Synergy Quantum in the development of Drone-based Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) systems, leveraging the decoy-based BB84 protocol with polarisation encoding, at Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 6 or above," the Ministry of Communications said in a statement.

This association aligns with the goals to strengthen "national vision of strengthening indigenous research and innovation under the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative and enhancing India's capabilities in emerging and secure telecom technologies," the statement added.

Advertisement

"The convergence of public R&D and private innovation is essential to shaping a secure and self-reliant digital future for India," said Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO, C-DOT, adding "By combining our research depth with industry agility, we aim to jointly develop solutions that not only address national priorities but also contribute to India's emergence as a global player in quantum innovation."

Additionally, this partnership also aims at co-creation of research proposals for national and international grant applications and dissemination of outcomes through scholarly publications, white papers, and other platforms and Key representatives from both organizations may also engage in delivering expert talks, short courses, and organizing symposia, conferences, and meetings on timely research themes.

Advertisement

Jay Oberoi, Founder and CEO of Synergy Quantum India, stated that, "this partnership has the potential to position India as a global leader in drone-based quantum secure communications."

In March, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) announced the 5G Innovation Hackathon 2025, a six-month initiative aimed at accelerating the development of innovative 5 G-powered solutions to address societal and industrial challenges. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper