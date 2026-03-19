Mumbai, March 19, 2026 — CA Dr. Mahesh Gour was awarded the Presidential Order of Merit (USA) on Thursday in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to mental coaching and Neuro-Linguistic Programming. The honor places him among a select group of global leaders celebrated for impact beyond their own borders. Dr. Gour has worked with more than 1,000 individuals struggling with anxiety, depression, and memory-related challenges, using a blend of coaching protocols and NLP techniques that he describes as practical and evidence-informed. Former clients and peers cite measurable improvements in daily functioning and motivation, and organizers said the award highlights “a body of work that helped people move forward in education, employment and family life.” The Presidential Order of Merit adds to an extensive list of prior recognitions. Dr. Gour is a recipient of the Padma Shri Samman Award , The Atal Bharat Gaurav Award, The Maharashtra Ratan Award, The Rajasthan Pride Award, The 2026 Global Icon Award (USA), The Guardians of India Award and Rashtra Nayak Samman etc. Colleagues also note his eight world records in memory and mental-coaching feats, which he has used as public demonstrations to draw attention to trainable aspects of attention and recall.

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Speaking after the ceremony, Dr. Gour thanked collaborators and highlighted ongoing projects to train practitioners in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, where mental-health resources remain scarce. He called the US honor “a responsibility to keep the work accessible,” and announced a pro-bono pilot program in three districts later this year.

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Observers say the award reflects growing international interest in non-clinical, skill-based approaches to everyday mental hurdles. For Dr. Gour, the message was simple: small, repeatable changes in language and habits can shift trajectories, and recognizing that publicly encourages others to try.

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