CA Dr. Mahesh Gour Honored with United States Global Merit Award of USA

CA Dr. Mahesh Gour Honored with United States Global Merit Award of USA

PTI
Updated At : 05:16 PM Dec 26, 2025 IST
In a groundbreaking achievement, CA Dr. Mahesh Gour has been recognized by the United States Global Merit Record of the United States of America for mentoring a staggering 249 students to memorize the CA Final Book, complete with page numbers. This extraordinary feat has earned him a prestigious award in the realm of memory and mental coaching. Dr. Gour's innovative approach to education, leveraging science-backed memory techniques, has revolutionized the way students learn and retain complex information. His dedication to empowering learners has transformed lives, making him a beacon of inspiration for future generations.

The award serves as a testament to Dr. Gour's unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of educational excellence. His work has not only set a new benchmark in memory coaching but also paved the way for others to follow in his footsteps.

This remarkable achievement is a shining example of Dr. Gour's passion for education and his ability to inspire and motivate students to achieve the impossible. The United States Global Merit Record award is a fitting tribute to his tireless efforts in shaping the future of learning.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

