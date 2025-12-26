CA Dr. Mahesh Gour Honored with United States Global Merit Award of USA

In a groundbreaking achievement, CA Dr. Mahesh Gour has been recognized by the United States Global Merit Record of the United States of America for mentoring a staggering 249 students to memorize the CA Final Book, complete with page numbers. This extraordinary feat has earned him a prestigious award in the realm of memory and mental coaching. Dr. Gour's innovative approach to education, leveraging science-backed memory techniques, has revolutionized the way students learn and retain complex information. His dedication to empowering learners has transformed lives, making him a beacon of inspiration for future generations.

The award serves as a testament to Dr. Gour's unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of educational excellence. His work has not only set a new benchmark in memory coaching but also paved the way for others to follow in his footsteps.

This remarkable achievement is a shining example of Dr. Gour's passion for education and his ability to inspire and motivate students to achieve the impossible. The United States Global Merit Record award is a fitting tribute to his tireless efforts in shaping the future of learning.

