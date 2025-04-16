DT
CA K Suresh Appointed as National President of ANMI for 2025-26

CA K Suresh Appointed as National President of ANMI for 2025-26

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16: The Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI) is pleased to announce the appointment of CA K Suresh as its National President for the year 2025-26 marking his second term after a successful tenure in 2017-18.
ANI
Updated At : 04:21 PM Apr 16, 2025 IST
NewsVoir

CA K Suresh returns with a proven track record and strong rapport with exchanges and regulators. His appointment signals continuity and renewed purpose for ANMI at a time when the broking industry is undergoing rapid transformation.

With a strong background in the broking industry and financial services, he brings a wealth of experience, inclusive leadership, and strategic vision to guide the association forward.

CA K Suresh was the past President of Hindustan Chamber of Commerce and Ex Hon Secretary of Madras Management Association.

Speaking on the occasion, CA K Suresh commented, "I am honoured to take on the responsibility of serving as National President of ANMI for the second time. Together with our members, market participants, and exchanges, I look forward to advancing our shared mission and making a meaningful impact in the community."

ANMI thanks the outgoing President, Vinod Kumar Goyal, for his dedicated service and significant contributions, which have further strengthened the association's role in the capital markets.

With a renewed focus on digital growth, member engagement, and collaborative progress, ANMI moves ahead with confidence under CA K Suresh's leadership

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

