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Home / Business / Cabinet approves 3% DA hike for 48.54 lakh central government employees, 68.71 lakh pensioners

Cabinet approves 3% DA hike for 48.54 lakh central government employees, 68.71 lakh pensioners

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ANI
Updated At : 04:43 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a 3 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners, effective July 1, 2026, providing relief against rising prices.

The move will raise DA and DR rates from the existing 60 per cent to 63 per cent of basic pay and pension, respectively.

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The increase is expected to benefit approximately 48.54 lakh Central Government employees and 68.71 lakh pensioners across the country.

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According to the government, the combined annual financial implication of the increase in DA and DR will be Rs 10,016.10 crore, adding to the Centre's expenditure.

The additional instalment of DA and DR has been approved in accordance with the accepted formula based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

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Dearness Allowance is paid to serving government employees to help offset the impact of inflation on their cost of living. Dearness Relief serves a similar purpose for pensioners, helping them manage the effect of rising prices on their pension income.

The revision will be applicable retrospectively from July 1, 2026, meaning eligible employees and pensioners will be entitled to the revised rates from that date.

The Cabinet's decision comes as the government continues to adjust inflation-linked benefits for its employees and pensioners through periodic revisions in DA and DR.

The increase in these allowances is linked to an established formula and is intended to help protect the purchasing power of government employees and pensioners against price increases.

With the latest revision, both serving employees and pensioners will receive an additional three percentage points over the previous rate of 60 per cent of basic pay or pension, respectively.

The decision covers Central Government employees and pensioners and will have a combined annual impact of more than Rs 10,000 crore on the government exchequer. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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