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Home / Business / Cabinet approves Fairfax’s Rs 52,878-crore bid for IDBI Bank; largest FDI ever in India’s financial sector

Cabinet approves Fairfax’s Rs 52,878-crore bid for IDBI Bank; largest FDI ever in India’s financial sector

The Canadian investor will purchase shares at Rs 81 each; will additionally extend an open offer for shares of IDBI Bank after the transaction

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:06 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved the long-awaited strategic restructuring of IDBI Bank in a transaction worth over Rs 52,878 crore, setting the stage for what the government labelled the largest foreign direct investment (FDI) deal in India’s banking industry.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has been chosen as the eligible bidder for the IDBI Bank stake sale, and will purchase shares at Rs 81 each. The Canadian investor will additionally extend an open offer for shares of IDBI Bank after the transaction.

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With the approved framework, the government will maintain a 15 per cent interest, whereas LIC will possess 19 per cent, resulting in their total ownership in the reorganised entity reaching 34 per cent.

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The government stated that the reorganisation aims to introduce growth capital into the banking system, support India’s economic development, and enhance credit access for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

According to the approved plan, CSB Bank, where Fairfax holds approximately 40 per cent, will merge with IDBI Bank in the next two years. The restructuring will be executed in accordance with RBI, SEBI, and other relevant regulatory standards.

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The endorsement finalises a privatisation initiative that has extended over numerous years and represents an important advancement in altering IDBI Bank’s ownership and capital framework.

Fairfax Financial, based in Canada, has become the qualified bidder for the long-awaited IDBI Bank stake sale by the government and will purchase the lender at Rs 81 per share.

As per the approved framework, the government and LIC will jointly hold a 34 percent share in the reorganised entity, with new investments anticipated to stimulate economic expansion and enhance financing for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

In the transaction, CSB Bank, where Fairfax currently owns approximately 40 percent, will merge with IDBI Bank within two years.

The approval concludes a privatisation process that has experienced numerous setbacks since the government initially revealed intentions to divest its interest in IDBI Bank.

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