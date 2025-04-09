DT
Cabinet approves Modernization of Command Area Development and Water Management as sub-scheme of PMKSY

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Modernization of Command Area Development and Water Management (M-CADWM) as a sub-scheme of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) for the period 2025-2026 with an initial total outlay of Rs 1600 crore
ANI
Updated At : 11:13 PM Apr 09, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Modernization of Command Area Development and Water Management (M-CADWM) as a sub-scheme of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) for the period 2025-2026 with an initial total outlay of Rs 1600 crore.

An official release said the scheme aims for modernization of the irrigation water supply network for supply of water from existing canals or other sources in a designated cluster.

It will make robust backend infrastructure for micro-irrigation by farmers from established source to the Farm gate upto 1 Ha with underground pressurized piped irrigation. The use of SCADA, Internet of things technology will be used for water accounting and water management. This will increase the Water Use Efficiency (WUE) at the farm level, increase agriculture production and productivity; and increase the income of farmers.

The projects will be made sustainable by Irrigation Management Transfer (IMT) to the Water User Society (WUS) for management of irrigation assets. The Water User Societies will be given handholding support for linking them with existing Economic Entities like FPO or PACS for five years. The youth will also be attracted to farming, to adopt the modern method of irrigation.

The initial approval is for taking up pilot projects across various agroclimatic zones in the country by challenge funding to the states. Based on the learning's in design and structuring of these projects, National Plan for Command Area Development and Water Management will be launched starting from April 2026 for the 16th Finance Commission period, the release said. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

