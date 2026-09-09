Cabinet approves Rs 10,783 crore rail projects across five states, to add 656 km network

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved three railway multitracking projects worth Rs 10,783 crore across five states, which will add about 656 km to the Indian Railways network and increase freight-handling capacity.

The projects, announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during the Cabinet briefing, cover parts of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and are planned to be completed by 2029-30.

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According to a CCEA release, the approved projects include the Kharagpur-Jharsuguda (Bagdehi) fourth line, Katni-Pendra Road fourth line and Bilaspur (Uslapur)-Pendra Road third line.

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“The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways,” the release said.

It added, “These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion.”

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The projects will cover 14 districts across the five states and are expected to improve rail connectivity for around 4,790 villages with a combined population of about 56 lakh.

A key focus of the projects will be to increase capacity on routes used for moving bulk commodities such as coal, cement, iron and steel.

“The proposed projects are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as coal, cement, iron and steel, etc. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 27 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum),” the CCEA said.

The projects have been planned under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, with a focus on improving multimodal connectivity and logistics efficiency through integrated planning.

“These projects will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods, and services,” the release said.

The government said the capacity expansion would also help reduce logistics costs and dependence on road-based fuel consumption.

According to the release, the projects are estimated to help reduce oil imports by around 12 crore litres and lower carbon dioxide emissions by about 62 crore kg, equivalent to the plantation of 2.48 crore trees.

The expanded railway network is also expected to improve access to several tourist and pilgrimage destinations, including Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Amarkantak, Achanakmar Tiger Reserve, Taratarini Temple and other sites in the regions covered by the projects. (ANI)

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