Cabinet approves Rs 14,500-cr scheme to boost large-scale energy storage

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) Scheme for the Development of Grid-Scale Energy Storage Systems, with financial support of Rs 14,500 crore for the period from FY 2026-27 to FY 2030-31.

The scheme aims to support the development of 92 GWh of yet-to-be-commissioned energy storage capacity across the country. The new capacity will be equivalent to 170 per cent of India’s existing grid-scale energy storage capacity and help meet the projected requirement of 411 GWh by 2031-32.

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The scheme marks a significant step towards strengthening India’s power sector infrastructure, facilitating large-scale integration of renewable energy and ensuring reliable, affordable and round-the-clock power supply.

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It is also expected to provide an impetus to domestic manufacturing of battery energy storage systems, reduce import dependence and enhance the country’s long-term energy security.

The scheme envisages the development of 60 GWh of Hydro Pumped Storage Plant (PSP) capacity, 30 GWh of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capacity and 2 GWh through alternative energy storage technologies. The projects are expected to attract a total investment of Rs 97,600 crore.

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The VGF support will help improve the financial viability of these projects and accelerate the deployment of large-scale energy storage infrastructure in the country.

Energy storage capacity will be allocated through a tariff-based competitive bidding process. Public and private sector electricity distribution companies will be eligible for VGF support for BESS and Hydro PSP projects, while projects based on alternative energy storage technologies will be implemented by public and private sector entities.

A key objective of the scheme is to strengthen India’s domestic energy storage manufacturing ecosystem through demand-side financial support and reduce dependence on imported components.

To promote indigenous manufacturing, BESS projects will be subject to a minimum Domestic Content Requirement (DCR) of 40 per cent. The requirement is expected to encourage domestic manufacturing, create opportunities for Indian industry and complement existing supply-side incentives for battery manufacturing.

The scheme is also aimed at building a flexible, resilient and future-ready electricity system. By accelerating the deployment of grid-scale energy storage, it will facilitate greater utilisation of renewable energy, address fluctuations in renewable energy generation and reduce dependence on conventional power generation to maintain a round-the-clock supply.

The initiative is expected to strengthen grid stability, improve renewable energy integration, encourage domestic manufacturing and enhance India’s energy security, while advancing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.