Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
Home / Business / Cabinet approves Union Budget 2026-27 ahead of its presentation by Finance Minister Sitharaman

Cabinet approves Union Budget 2026-27 ahead of its presentation by Finance Minister Sitharaman

Finance Minister to present her ninth consecutive Budget today

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:02 AM Feb 01, 2026 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and other officials outside the Finance Ministry ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27, at the Ministry of Finance in New Delhi on Sunday. Tribune photos: Mukesh Aggarwal
The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday approved the Union Budget 2026-27.

Following the approval, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her ninth record Budget in the Lok Sabha that comes in the backdrop of global uncertainties and slowdown in exports.

This is the third Budget of the BJP-led NDA government in its third term in office.

Sitharaman had in her first Budget in 2019 replaced the leather briefcase—which was in use for decades for carrying Budget documents—with a traditional ‘bahi-khata’ wrapped in red cloth. This year’s Budget would also be in paperless form.

