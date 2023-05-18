Cabinet clears Rs 17,000-crore IT Hardware PLI Scheme 2.0

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 17

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme 2.0 for IT Hardware with a budgetary outlay of Rs 17,000 crore.

“For IT PLI, the budgetary outlay is Rs 17,000 crore. The tenure of the programme is six years,” Union Minister for IT and Telecom Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

PLI Scheme 2.0 for IT hardware covers laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs, servers and ultra-small form factor devices.

The minister said the scheme is expected to lead to incremental production of Rs 3.35 lakh crore, incremental investment of Rs 2,430 crore and create incremental direct employment for 75,000 people during the scheme period.

The government in February 2021 approved the PLI scheme for IT hardware, covering the production of laptops, tablets, All-in-One PCs and servers with an outlay of Rs 7,350 crore.

However, industry players had requested the government to enhance outlay for the segment. The PLI Scheme, launched in April 2020, has given a massive boost to electronics manufacturing in the country.