New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) is set to roll out a nationwide "Swadeshi Sankalp Rath Yatra" to promote the idea of Swadeshi, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to "Sell Swadeshi - Buy Swadeshi."

The announcement comes ahead of the National Traders Conference scheduled for November 25 in New Delhi.

As per a press release, the one-day conference, to be chaired by CAIT National President B C Bhartia will bring together more than 100 trade leaders from across the country. It aims to finalise the roadmap for the Rath Yatra and to discuss key trade-related issues, including the Goods and Services Tax (GST), digital safety, and Ease of Doing Business.

CAIT National Secretary General and Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk, Praveen Khandelwal, said the meeting holds "great significance" as it will discuss the fast-changing trade environment and the challenges before traders. He added that the Yatra is meant to take the Prime Minister's message of self-reliance and local trade to every corner of India.

According to Khandelwal, one of the Raths has already begun its journey from Vidarbha in Maharashtra and is now entering Chhattisgarh. From December 1, two more Raths will start touring villages across Madhya Pradesh. The conference will decide similar initiatives for other States.

He also mentioned that the conference will address the growing issue of cyber fraud against traders. In an increasingly digital business environment, CAIT plans to create awareness and implement safety measures to protect traders from online scams.

The meeting will further deliberate on the need for skill development among traders and employees. Plans include training on digital tools, financial management, and the use of technology in business operations. Workshops are expected to be held nationwide to improve professional skills.

A major part of the agenda will focus on simplifying the GST system and addressing compliance difficulties faced by small and medium traders. The organisation aims to make trade more transparent and efficient in line with the government's Ease of Doing Business vision.

The conference will also look at new opportunities in e-commerce, MSME growth, and export trade, alongside plans for a National Women Entrepreneurs Conference in December to empower women traders. (ANI)

