CakeRMon Private Limited CakeRMon Expands Manufacturing Footprint with Third Facility in Noida; Targets 280+ Stores by 2028

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 3: CakeRMon Private Limited, the bakery and café brand from the House of Gangurams (since 1892), has announced a significant milestone in its growth journey with the opening of its third manufacturing facility in Noida on 1 November 2026. The development marks a strategic step in the company’s expansion beyond its established Kolkata market and reinforces its commitment to building a stronger presence across North India.

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Established in Kolkata in 2022, CakeRMon has grown its retail network to over 100 stores, building a presence in the bakery segment. The company’s expansion beyond West Bengal gained momentum with the commissioning of its second manufacturing facility in Panchkula in May 2026. Supported by this facility, the brand has extended its retail presence across Panchkula, Zirakpur, Ambala and Mohali.

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The newly operational Noida facility is expected to strengthen CakeRMon’s supply capabilities across Delhi NCR, supporting its planned retail expansion in the region. As an initial step towards entering this market, Indirapuram is set to host the company’s first retail outlet in Delhi NCR, marking its entry into one of North India’s key urban consumption markets.

Vision 2028: Targeting 280+ Stores

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As part of its long-term growth strategy, CakeRMon aims to expand its retail network to over 280 stores by 2028. The expansion will be supported by its growing manufacturing footprint, regional distribution capabilities and planned entry into new markets.

The company’s targeted geographical store distribution by 2028 includes:

- Kolkata & West Bengal: 160+ stores

- Panchkula & Surrounding Markets: 40+ stores

- Noida & Delhi NCR: 80+ stores

Beyond strengthening its presence in existing markets, Cakermon plans to establish additional manufacturing facilities by 2028, with Lucknow, Patna and other high-potential markets identified as potential expansion destinations. This approach is aimed at building a scalable regional manufacturing network that can support the company’s retail growth while enhancing supply-chain efficiency and product availability.

Leadership Perspectives

Commenting on the development, Mr. Anand Chaurasia, Managing Director, CakeRMon Private Limited, said, “Our commitment is to establish CakeRMon as a modern bakery brand while carrying forward the rich legacy of quality, consistency and customer trust associated with the House of Gangurams since 1892. The commencement of operations at our Noida facility marks an important step in bringing this legacy to new markets and strengthening our presence across India.”

Mr. Apurv Chaurasia, Co-Founder, CakeRMon Private Limited, added, “We remain focused on product innovation, evolving consumer preferences and health-conscious bakery offerings without compromising on taste and quality. As we expand into new markets, our priority is to create products and experiences that resonate with a wider and increasingly diverse customer base.”

Mr. Birendra Agarwal, Co-Founder, CakeRMon Private Limited, said, “Our strategy is to build a scalable and sustainable bakery retail network supported by strong manufacturing infrastructure. With three manufacturing facilities, we are better positioned to pursue our target of over 280 stores by 2028 through strategic market expansion, operational efficiency and a strong focus on customer experience.”

About CakeRMon Private Limited

CakeRMon Private Limited is a bakery and café brand from the House of Gangurams, a legacy name synonymous with Kolkata’s sweets and confectionery traditions since 1892. The company currently operates over 100 stores across Kolkata and is expanding its presence across India through an expanding manufacturing and retail network. The company is led by Managing Director Mr. Anand Chaurasia, Director Mr. Apurv Chaurasia and Director Mr. Birendra Agarwal.

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