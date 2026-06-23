Calligo Technologies and OGIS-RI, Japan Forge Strategic Partnership for Vision-AI Innovation

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 23: In a landmark move to advance Vision-AI solutions in India and Japan, Calligo Technologies announced a strategic collaboration with OGIS-RI, Japan. The partnership integrates Calligo's advanced CIS2 Technology with OGIS-RI's MessagePub+ framework, creating a unified OneM2M-compliant platform for smart multiple Vision-AI deployments.

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Unified IoT Architecture for Vision-AI

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The collaboration combines Calligo's CIS2 Edge-AI vision systems with MessagePub+, a lightweight OneM2M-compliant messaging subset designed for resource-constrained environments. Following successful integration and validation, the unified CIS2 + MessagePub+ solution will enable advanced vision capabilities for quality control, defect detection, and real-time process monitoring.

"We plan to leverage our industry connections to actively promote Calligo's TUNGA2.0 silicon--a comprehensive RISC-V based SoC designed for AI and high-performance workloads--as a complete end-to-end offering for customers. This integrated solution represents the future of Industrial IoT, combining real-time visual intelligence with standardized machine-to-machine communication," said Jun Funamori, General Manager, Core Technology Dept., Technology Innovation Division, OGIS-RI.

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- OneM2M is the international standard for Machine-to-Machine data transfer. Indian government, especially Department of Telecommunication is standardizing this for the Indian eco system.

- CIS2 - Calligo Intelligent Surveillance System

The partnership is aimed at two large and strategically important industrial digitization markets. India's machine vision market was valued at USD 592.2 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1,023.2 million by 2033, reflecting strong demand for AI-led factory automation, inspection, and quality assurance. In Japan, the industrial IoT market reached USD 7.56 billion in 2025 and is forecast to expand to USD 16.60 billion by 2034, driven by automation, operational efficiency, and smart manufacturing adoption across advanced industrial sectors. Together, these trends create a strong commercial backdrop for scalable Vision-AI systems that combine edge intelligence with standards-based interoperability.

India & Japan Market Expansion Strategy

Calligo Technologies will work closely with OGIS-RI to define a broader implementation roadmap and secure strategic approval for rollout in the Indian market, accelerating adoption across OGIS-RI's vast manufacturing network. The opportunity is driven by India's rapidly digitizing manufacturing sector adding 30,000+ automated inspection points annually, the global AI-enabled inspection market growing at 12-15% CAGR alongside greenfield smart-factory deployments under India's PLI schemes, and the rise of Edge-AI-driven M2M communication layers where MessagePub+ can become the default messaging backbone. In parallel, Japan's premium manufacturing ecosystem increasingly prefers OneM2M-compliant solutions for multi-site deployments, creating a strong pathway for Calligo to scale CIS2 across automotive, electronics, industrial machinery, and energy sectors where reliability and precision directly impact production quality and operational efficiency. The integrated CIS2 + MessagePub+ solution also directly supports Industry 4.0 adoption by enabling real-time visual data from high-resolution industrial cameras, standardized IoT messaging compliant with global OneM2M specifications, and scalable deployment across distributed manufacturing plants.

"Our vision is to empower manufacturers with scalable, AI-driven solutions. With CIS2, MessagePub+, we are delivering a complete ecosystem for industrial innovation. Calligo is already awarded multiple patents in computer vision and has jointly worked with Telecom Centre of Excellence and Department of Telecommunications to advance IoT standards in India" said Rajaraman Subramanian, CTO, Calligo Technologies.

About Calligo Technologies

Calligo Technologies specializes in RISC-V based SoC designs delivering high- precision, AI-enabled platforms for High Performance Computing, automotive, manufacturing, and IoT applications.

About OGIS-RI

OGIS-RI, a member of the Daigas Group (parent company: Osaka Gas Co., Ltd.), is a Japan-based technology innovator focused on industrial IoT, smart manufacturing, and enterprise-scale digital transformation solutions, enabling global manufacturers to achieve operational excellence through advanced automation and intelligent systems.

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