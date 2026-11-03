Calvin Klein launches Icon Cotton Stretch underwear campaign starring global football star Jude Bellingham

Renowned athlete reveals the icon underneath in his debut campaign for the brand

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Calvin Klein, Inc., part of PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH), launched a new campaign celebrating the brand's signature Icon Cotton Stretch underwear with global football star Jude Bellingham, marking his debut campaign for the brand. Pairing one of football's defining talents with Calvin Klein's enduring underwear icons, the campaign celebrates what matters most: the icon underneath.

Advertisement

Shot by Oliver Hadlee Pearch in Madrid in August 2026, Jude brings his distinctive confidence to the campaign. Wearing Icon Cotton Stretch underwear throughout, he is captured at his most natural in pared-back imagery, including a nod to his signature celebrations on the field.

Advertisement

"I really enjoyed working on this campaign," said Jude Bellingham. "I liked the idea of 'the icon underneath' — that confidence starts with feeling comfortable in yourself. Calvin Klein is such an iconic brand, so it was great to bring that idea to life in my own way."

Icon Cotton Stretch combines comfort, support and timeless design across a range of signature Calvin Klein underwear silhouettes. Jude debuts the new Icon Cotton Stretch Shine Trunk which updates the Infinity Bond logo waistband with a shine finish. He also wears the Boxer Brief, Low Rise Trunk, Hip Brief and Slim Boxer, all crafted from a soft cotton stretch blend for a flexible, comfortable fit.

Advertisement

The campaign launched globally on November 2nd across Calvin Klein retail and social platforms.

Campaign Credits: Directed and photographed by Oliver Hadlee Pearch

Editorial Credits: Calvin Klein

Social: @calvinklein

About Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein is one of the world's leading global fashion lifestyle brands, founded in New York in 1968. Shaped by a way of living that meets culture, the brand's distinctive, modern aesthetic informs its approach to iconic product design and influential brand storytelling.

Across underwear, jeans, apparel, accessories, home and fragrance, Calvin Klein creates essential pieces that translate its American fashion roots to an international audience. Global retail sales of Calvin Klein products were approximately $9 billion in 2025.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)