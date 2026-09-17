Calvin Klein launches third chapter of Fall 2026 'Feel The Fit' denim campaign with Jung Kook of BTS

PRNewswire

New York [US]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 17: Calvin Klein today unveils the third chapter of its Fall 2026 'Feel the Fit' denim campaign starring global brand ambassador Jung Kook of pop royalty BTS. Celebrating the confidence that comes when the fit feels right, Jung Kook brings his signature energy and style to iconic Calvin Klein denim.

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"After working with Calvin Klein for so many years, I've come to appreciate how I feel every time I put on the brand's jeans," said Jung Kook. "There's something about the fit and attitude that really resonates with me. Bringing that feeling to life through music and movement made this campaign especially fun."

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Directed by Renell Medrano, the campaign captures the moment that Jung Kook pulls on his Calvin Klein jeans, sparking a shift in energy. The sound of the zipper cues the beat, and his instinctive movement and powerful choreography bring to life how the right pair of jeans can change everything. Set to the rhythms of 'My Prerogative' and 'Cut the Cake,' the campaign channels Jung Kook's effortless attitude in every frame.

For Fall 2026, Calvin Klein introduces new denim fits designed to make finding your perfect pair effortless. The 90s Straight Jean's classic silhouette is redefined for fall in washes ranging from deep indigo to warm mid-blue, styled with light fall layers. The Baggy Jean delivers an ultra-loose fit, oversized for easy movement in a classic medium blue wash. Styled throughout the campaign, each fit expresses a different side of Calvin Klein denim.

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The campaign launches globally on September 16th across Calvin Klein retail and high-impact out-of-home placements.

Campaign Credits:

Directed and photographed by Renell Medrano

Editorial Credits:

Calvin Klein

Social: @calvinklein

About Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein is one of the world's leading global fashion lifestyle brands, founded in New York in 1968. Shaped by a way of living that meets culture, the brand's distinctive, modern aesthetic informs its approach to iconic product design and influential brand storytelling.

Across underwear, jeans, apparel, accessories, home and fragrance, Calvin Klein creates essential pieces that translate its American fashion roots to an international audience. Global retail sales of Calvin Klein products were approximately $9 billion in 2025.

About Jung Kook of BTS

Jung Kook (Jeon Jung Kook) is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and member of Pop Royalty BTS. Jung Kook has been proving his wide spectrum of musical talent through solo works such as "Euphoria," "My Time" and "Still With You," as well as collaborative singles with global artists including Lauv and Charlie Puth. Jung Kook is credited on multiple BTS tracks including the Japanese single "Your eyes tell," "Stay" from BE, and "Run BTS" from Proof. Jung Kook also participated in singing "Dreamers," the Official Soundtrack of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, which he performed at the Opening Ceremony. In July 2023, the global popstar released his RIAA platinum-certified (as of November 2023) first solo single "Seven (feat. Latto)," which debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 and Spotify's 'Top Song Global' charts, as well as at No. 3 on the UK official singles chart. He released his sophomore single "3D (feat. Jack Harlow)" in September, followed by his first solo album GOLDEN in November 2023. GOLDEN debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, accompanied by its main track "Standing Next to You," which entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 5.

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