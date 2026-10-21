CALVIN KLEIN WATCHES FALL/WINTER ’26: THE ART OF MODERN STACKING

Sculptural silhouettes, polished finishes and jewellery-inspired details define Calvin Klein’s contemporary watch aesthetic, with CK Pure Link, Gleam and Moderne offering distinct expressions of modern styling.

For Fall/Winter ’26, Calvin Klein Watches explores the relationship between timekeeping and personal style, bringing together clean lines, refined proportions and jewellery-inspired design. Rooted in the brand’s minimalist aesthetic, the collections offer a contemporary approach to the watch as both a functional accessory and a defining element of the modern wardrobe.

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At the centre of the season is the art of stacking. Elongated links, bangle-inspired bracelets, compact cases and polished finishes introduce variation through form and texture. Designed to complement other jewellery or make an impression on their own, the watches offer styling versatility across everyday dressing, evening occasions and festive looks.

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CK Pure Link: Sculptural Simplicity

Inspired by the fluidity of chain jewellery, CK Pure Link places bracelet construction at the forefront of its design. Elongated links flow into a slim, gently curved case, creating a silhouette that bridges the distinction between a bracelet and a traditional timepiece.

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A mirrored dial complements the polished metal finish, keeping the overall aesthetic streamlined. The design lends itself to both standalone wear and layered styling, offering a contemporary interpretation of the jewellery-inspired watch.

Gleam: Refined Details

Gleam brings a delicate sensibility to the wrist through a petite case and coin-edge detailing. Dial variations introduce different expressions, including subtle shimmer with crystal indexes and a sunray finish featuring Roman numerals and slender stick markers.

Metal bracelets add texture and definition, while leather-strap variations provide an alternative aesthetic. Its compact proportions and considered detailing make Gleam adaptable to a range of personal styles, from understated everyday looks to more expressive combinations.

Moderne: Architectural Lines

Drawing on Art Deco geometry, Moderne introduces a more structured silhouette. An elongated rectangular case contrasts with a rounded, bangle-style bracelet, creating a balance between architectural definition and fluid contours.

Sleek finishing reinforces the design’s contemporary character, while an adjustable link closure completes its streamlined profile. Worn alone or alongside other timepieces, Moderne offers a distinctive geometric element within a layered jewellery wardrobe.

A Contemporary Approach to Festive Styling

The collections’ combination of sculptural metalwork, polished finishes and refined proportions also lends itself to occasion dressing. For Diwali, Calvin Klein Watches can bring its contemporary design language into the festive wardrobe, offering styling options that complement both traditional ensembles and modern evening looks.

The brand’s designated Diwali SKU can be highlighted as part of this seasonal edit once its product name and specifications are confirmed, ensuring the festive story remains grounded in the actual product offering.

Returning for her second collaboration with Calvin Klein Watches in India, Disha Patani features in the Fall/Winter ’26 campaign. Her styling highlights the interplay of contrasting silhouettes and finishes, illustrating how individual timepieces can be combined while retaining their distinctive character.

Through CK Pure Link, Gleam and Moderne, Calvin Klein Watches presents a contemporary perspective on personal accessories, bringing together minimalist design, distinctive forms and styling versatility.

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