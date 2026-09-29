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Home / Business / Cambridge Enters the Educational Games Segment With Its First Game, Memory Go Round

Cambridge Enters the Educational Games Segment With Its First Game, Memory Go Round

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ANI
Updated At : 10:27 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 29: Cambridge today announced the launch of Memory Go Round: Good Habits, a new educational game designed to focus on value education, memory development, and critical thinking through play in young learners. Combining Cambridge's educational expertise with engaging gameplay, the offering extends learning beyond the classroom and creates new opportunities for young learners to develop essential cognitive skills in a fun and interactive way.

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With Memory Go Round, Cambridge is entering the learning-through-play segment, bringing its expertise in education to a new format that blends skill development with entertainment. The launch reflects Cambridge's focus on creating engaging learning experiences that support children's cognitive and personal development beyond the classroom.

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"Children today are growing up in a world shaped by constant technological change, and the way they learn is evolving alongside it," said Arun Rajamani, Managing Director - South Asia, Cambridge University Press & Assessment. "At Cambridge, we believe learning should be meaningful, engaging and relevant to the realities of today's learners. Memory Go Round represents an exciting step in that journey, bringing together our expertise in education with the power of play. As we expand into educational games, our goal is to create experiences that help children build essential skills while fostering curiosity, confidence and a lifelong love for learning."

Designed for families and friends as much as for children (ages 5 and above), Memory Go Round offers a screen-free learning experience that encourages skill development while creating opportunities for shared family engagement.

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The game is designed to focus on:

*         Value education through play

*         Critical and strategic thinking

*         Memory and cognitive development

*         Screen-free engagement

*         Parent-child bonding

As Cambridge expands learning beyond the classroom, Memory Go Round represents its first step into educational games, bringing together educational expertise and purposeful play. Through this launch, Cambridge aims to create learning experiences that children enjoy, parents value and families can engage with together.

Memory Go Round is now available on Amazon India

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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