Campa partners with JioStar as 'Co-Powered by' sponsor on TATA IPL 2025

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 17 (ANI): As the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) continues to reign supreme as the nation's most-watched sporting event, Campa from Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), in partnership with JioStar, is set to elevate its brand presence as a co-powered sponsor across both TV and digital platforms for TATA IPL 2025.

As per a statement from Reliance Consumer Products, this partnership will ensure Campa's visibility across Star Sports Network, including in regional languages (both HD and Standard), and JioStar's streaming platform, guaranteeing an unparalleled reach, engagement, and impact for the brand.

With this strategic alignment Campa is poised to dominate the TATA IPL 2025 season, strengthening its bond with cricket fans nationwide.

Advertisement

Ketan Mody, COO, Reliance Consumer Products Limited, said their partnership with JioStar for TATA IPL is a natural extension of our long-standing commitment to cricket.

"By securing the exclusive co-powered sponsorship across TV and digital, we are amplifying our presence on India's biggest stage. With a portfolio of total beverage offerings, this collaboration not only expands Campa's footprint but also offers an exciting opportunity to engage with millions of cricket fans, driving brand loyalty and enthusiasm across the nation for our entire portfolio of beverages."

Advertisement

Ishan Chatterjee, Head of Business, Sports Revenue, SMB and Creator, JioStar, said, "We are excited to welcome Campa as a key sponsor for TATA IPL 2025. This partnership strengthens our shared commitment to delivering high-impact brand engagement during the country's biggest cricketing spectacle. With JioStar's unmatched reach and Campa's legacy in the beverage space, we look forward to creating memorable experiences that resonate with millions of fans across India."

Having been an active partner with the BCCI and multiple IPL teams over the last two years, Campa has already established a strong foothold in the cricket ecosystem.

This expanded sponsorship is a testament to Campa's dedication to the sport, media, and delivering immersive experiences for fans across India.

With the beverage season in full swing, this partnership promises to accelerate Campa's journey and further solidify its connection with consumers nationwide.

Key Highlights of Partnership with JioStar for TATA IPL 2025: Exclusive Co-Powered Sponsorship Across TV and Digital (OTT): Campa will take centre stage on TV, while Campa Energy shines on digital platforms, ensuring maximum brand exposure across both mediums.

High-Impact Live Match Integrations: Branded moments will be seamlessly integrated into key match segments with CGI activations and innovative digital experiences, amplifying fan engagement.

Debut of Raskik Gluco Energy and Spinner: The TATA IPL 2025 season will mark the debut of Raskik Gluco Energy and Spinner, enhancing the brand's relevance and deepening connections with consumers.

With this expanded partnership, Campa is ready to redefine brand engagement, maximize consumer reach, and establish an unmissable presence throughout TATA IPL 2025. The brand's innovative approach to sponsorship and fan interaction sets the stage for an exciting and impactful season ahead.

Reliance Consumer Products Limited is the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Ltd. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)