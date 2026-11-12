CampusQ launches ReportReady to turn self-assurance into proof

PRNewswire

Sydney [Australia], November 12: CampusQ today launched ReportReady, a compliance platform that helps Australian higher education, vocational and English language (ELICOS) providers demonstrate compliance at any time, not just at renewal of registration. AI checks compliance evidence in minutes rather than days, while regulatory judgement stays with people.

ReportReady combines specialist regulatory expertise with AI that checks and summarises compliance evidence, helping providers find and fix gaps before they reach a regulator.

For example, a provider might state that a policy is reviewed annually while its records show an older review date. ReportReady flags the contradiction for clarification before the response is finalised.

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More reporting, more formats, more time

Well-run providers already manage compliance every day. What has changed is the load. In the past two years, providers have taken on new standards, new integrity requirements for international education and new obligations to prevent and respond to gender-based violence. Each comes with its own reporting.

Boards, academic committees and regulators all expect regular assurance, often in different formats and at short notice. Peak bodies across the sector have called for an end to duplicative reporting, warning that it diverts resources from teaching and drives up costs. The same information is gathered, checked and reformatted again and again, taking skilled staff away from quality, students and growth.

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"The best providers don't wait for renewal of registration. They manage compliance every day," said Alan Manly OAM, founder, Chair and CEO of CampusQ.

"But the load has grown enormously. The board wants a report, the academic committee wants another, and the regulator wants it again in a different format, usually at short notice. Skilled people spend days pulling the same information together. That is a massive cost and a waste of their expertise, and it is where ReportReady comes into its own."

Expert judgement, AI speed

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Compliance is rarely short of information. It is short of visibility. Requirements, policies, evidence and advice already exist, but they are spread across documents, systems and people.

ReportReady connects each requirement to the provider's response, the evidence behind it and any action needed.

"Providers hold the information they need on a number of platforms that usually act as silos. Given time, someone can retrieve and collate it all to answer a regulator's request for further information, but it takes days and is therefore expensive, and some sections are often out of date," Mr Manly said.

"With ReportReady, the evidence sits in one place, and AI checks it in minutes. Our specialist keeps the assessment framework current as regulations change, so the provider is always measured against the latest requirements.

"Most organisations have the policies in place, or they would not have been registered in the first place. The challenge for a CEO, when the regulator asks, is having confidence that every section affected by a policy has responded and is up to date."

How ReportReady works

ReportReady starts with expertise. Each regulatory framework on the platform is built with a specialist in that field. For education, that specialist is Eve Ollerenshaw, Principal Consultant at Ollerenshaw Consulting, a boutique firm advising the tertiary education sector, government and corporates on areas including regulatory compliance, workforce planning and leadership. She turns each obligation under TEQSA, ASQA and the ELICOS Standards into clear, targeted questions, and defines what credible evidence looks like for each one.

Providers answer those questions on the platform, attach evidence to each requirement and assign an owner to every standard, so nothing falls through the cracks.

Before any AI review, a completeness check confirms that every question has been answered and every piece of evidence is in place. A Submission Review Agent then checks each response against its evidence, flagging contradictions, unsupported claims and gaps in minutes. An Evidence Summary Agent condenses lengthy documents into clear, neutral summaries.

Where a gap appears, ReportReady explains why it matters and how to close it, building the provider's regulatory knowledge with every assessment. When the provider is ready, ReportReady produces reports ready for the board, giving leadership a clear, current picture of compliance.

The AI informs, but the provider decides. Judgement stays with people, and ReportReady equips them to make it with confidence.

The problem came first, then AI

ReportReady reflects the approach Mr Manly took through more than two decades running a private college. Start with the problem, not the technology. CampusQ built the process around specialist expertise first, then applied AI where it materially improves the result.

Because the regulatory reasoning sits inside the platform, ReportReady also retains that knowledge when experienced staff or advisers move on.

Availability

ReportReady is available now to Australian education providers, with other regulated industries to follow. For more information or a demonstration, visit www.reportready.com.au.

About CampusQ

Alan Manly OAM founded CampusQ to close the gap between what organisations need and what their technology delivers. A technologist by background, Alan had seen firsthand how the right systems transform productivity. He brought that expertise to education, a sector where it could make a real difference. That was more than 10 years ago. Since then, CampusQ has been turning hard problems into elegant software.

About Alan Manly OAM

Alan Manly OAM is founder, Chair and CEO of CampusQ. From 1999 to 2023, he was Managing Director of Group Colleges Australia, among the first private colleges in Australia to deliver online learning to overseas students. He began his technology career with eight years at Digital Equipment Corporation. He has served as a director of the Australian Council for Private Education and Training (now ITECA) and on the board of the Council of Private Higher Education (now IHEA). In 2021, he was appointed to the Ministerial Advisory Council on Skilled Migration and awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for service to tertiary education. He is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and the author of The Unlikely Entrepreneur.

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