Can a Credit Card Improve Your Credit Score?

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New Delhi [India], July 23: Your credit score is a reflection of how well you manage debt. It is a number from 300 to 900 that lenders and credit card issuers evaluate to determine whether they can offer you a loan or credit card. If you don't have a credit score, you need to take on some form of debt to begin credit activity. If you have built a decent score and wish to improve it, one of the ways is using your credit card.

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Credit Card and Credit Score: The Correlation

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In order to acquire a credit card, you need a good credit score that your card issuers find acceptable. For a good credit score, you need to manage your credit card bill payments well.

Here's what managing credit card payments well means in the context of credit scores.

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How to Use Your Credit Card to Improve Your Credit Score

The following habits can help you build a positive credit history over time.

Always Pay Your Bill on Time

Pay your credit card bill by the due date every month, even if you can only make the minimum payment. Consistent but on-time payments are the foundation of a healthy credit profile.

Tips:

- Set up auto-pay for at least the minimum amount due.

- Enable payment reminders through your banking or credit card app.

- Pay the full statement balance whenever possible to avoid interest charges.

Keep Your Credit Utilization Low

Aim to use only a small portion of your available credit limit. A lower utilization ratio reflects responsible credit management.

Tips:

- Keep your utilization below 30%; the lower, the better.

- Spread purchases across multiple cards if you have them.

Pay Down Your Balance Before the Statement Date

Your credit card issuer usually reports your balance to credit bureaus on your statement closing date and not your payment due date. Paying early can help reduce the balance that gets reported.

Tips:

- Check your statement closing date.

- Make an extra payment before that date if you've accumulated a high balance.

- Continue using your card normally after the statement is generated if needed.

Use Your Credit Card Regularly

Regular activity shows that you're actively managing your credit. Small purchases are enough to keep your account active.

Tips:

- Use your card for groceries, fuel, or monthly subscriptions.

- Pay off those purchases promptly.

- Avoid spending more than you can comfortably repay.

Keep Older Credit Cards Open

Older accounts contribute to a longer credit history and potentially increase your available credit.

Tips:

- Don't close your oldest credit card unless necessary.

- Make a small purchase every few months to keep inactive accounts open.

- Pay off the balance immediately.

Increase Your Credit Limit Responsibly

If you're eligible, a credit limit increase might lower your credit utilization, as long as your spending doesn't increase.

Tips:

- Request an increase after several months of responsible card usage.

- Continue following your existing budget.

- Treat the higher limit as a financial cushion, not extra spending money.

Avoid Applying for Multiple Credit Cards at Once

Every credit card application may result in a hard inquiry. Applying for several cards in a short period can temporarily lower your score.

Tips

- Apply for new credit only when you genuinely need it.

- Space out applications by several months whenever possible.

- Research eligibility before applying to improve approval chances.

Best Credit Cards to Improve Credit Score

Some of the best credit cards in India for improving your credit score depend on your credit history and eligibility. Here are the three most suitable types of credit cards for building or rebuilding your credit.

- Secured Credit Cards: Secured credit cards are backed by a fixed deposit (FD) so you can potentially qualify for them easily. They function like regular credit cards and report your payment history to credit bureaus. By paying your bills on time and maintaining low credit utilization, you can build a positive credit history.

- Co-Branded Credit Cards: Co-branded credit cards are issued in partnership with brands such as airlines, retailers, or e-commerce platforms. While they primarily offer rewards and benefits, they also help build your credit score when used responsibly through timely payments and low outstanding balances.

- Entry-Level Credit Cards: Card issuers may offer entry-level credit cards with low minimum income requirements, making them one of the best credit cards in India for new cardholders. These cards typically have modest credit limits, encouraging responsible spending while helping you establish a strong credit history.

Final Note

Improving your credit score requires you to be consistent with your credit card bill payments. While results won't happen overnight, these healthy credit habits can help you build a better credit score and improve your chances of qualifying for loans, higher credit limits, and more competitive interest rates in the future.

*Disclaimer: This guide is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Credit score impacts may vary based on your individual credit profile, lender policies, and the credit scoring model used.

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