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Home / Business / Canada to lead largest trade delegation to India in over 30 years, CEPA talks in focus

Canada to lead largest trade delegation to India in over 30 years, CEPA talks in focus

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ANI
Updated At : 09:11 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Canada is leading its largest trade delegation to India in more than 30 years, with nearly 300 business delegates set to explore partnerships across key sectors as both countries advance negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), Canadian International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu said.

In a post on X, Sidhu said the mission would focus on aerospace, clean energy, technology, life sciences, agri-food and forestry, as Canada seeks to expand commercial ties with one of the world's fastest-growing major economies.

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“Next stop: India,” Sidhu said, adding that the delegation would work to “build new partnerships” across these sectors.

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“We’re also advancing negotiations on a Canada-India CEPA trade agreement, with the goal of opening more opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses,” he added.

The visit comes as the two countries work towards a trade agreement aimed at opening up further opportunities for businesses and workers. Sidhu said Canada was also advancing CEPA negotiations, with the objective of creating greater market access and strengthening bilateral economic engagement.

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The proposed agreement is part of a broader effort to increase trade between the two countries. In an earlier statement, Sidhu said Canada aimed to more than double bilateral trade to USD 70 billion by 2030.

The minister has previously highlighted the potential for cooperation in areas such as energy, critical minerals and aerospace. During the fifth round of CEPA negotiations in Ottawa earlier this month, he said Canada wanted to deepen economic ties with India and expand opportunities for businesses in both countries.

The latest trade mission is expected to give Canadian companies an opportunity to explore partnerships and reach new customers in India. Sidhu said the country's population of more than 1.4 billion people and its economic growth offered significant opportunities for Canadian businesses.

The sectors identified for the mission span manufacturing, technology, energy and agriculture, reflecting Canada's interest in broadening its commercial engagement with India beyond individual industries.

The two countries are targeting the conclusion of CEPA negotiations by the end of 2026. The outcome of the talks could shape the next phase of bilateral trade and investment, while the delegation is expected to help businesses identify potential areas of cooperation. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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