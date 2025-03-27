Canadian companies expand India presence after successful conclusion of four-day tour

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 27: Canadian companies from the province of New Brunswick have returned after the conclusion of a four-day India trade mission, with many expanding their presence in India with new deals and partnerships, while others are looking to incorporate in the country soon. The delegation being felicitated by Opportunities New Brunswick (ONB), the province's lead government agency for economic development which promotes business, trade and investments in New Brunswick, and the New Delhi-based Indo-Canadian Business Chamber (ICBC).

"This was a very successful visit, and the companies that participated are thrilled with the developments," said Traci Simmons, CEO of ONB. "India is a country constantly progressing towards greater prosperity, and we believe that our two nations, especially the province of New Brunswick, stand to benefit greatly from closer business and trade relations, and we look forward to more frequent and expansive exchanges moving forward."

Teledyne Caris, a Canadian Software major catering to the niche marine mapping space signed an agreement with the Gurugram based SPRY Technocon Pvt. Ltd. in the presence of Andy Hoggarth, Vice President CARIS, Teledyne Geospatial, as their new distributors in the country, thereby expanding their presence.

Speaking about the visit and the business opportunities in India, Andy Hoggarth said, "Expanding our presence in India through this partnership with SPRY Technocon is a significant milestone for Teledyne Caris. The vibrant growth and innovation in India present tremendous opportunities for our company, and we are excited to be part of the country's ongoing progress. This collaboration is just the beginning, and we look forward to exploring more opportunities to strengthen our ties in the region. The business environment here is dynamic, and we believe our solutions can contribute to India's continued success in the geospatial and marine sectors."

The roster across the two cities included engaging in business-to-business (B2B) meetings, sector-focused discussions, and networking events. Top executives from a diverse range of companies including from sectors like infrastructure, natural cosmetics, legal, education, entertainment and technology from both sides were part of these engagements.

Based on the successful visit of the business delegation, another business delegation which will include eminent business personalities from the province of New Brunswick will be visiting India again in the month of September for a fresh round of talks with industry leaders.

New Brunswick is a vibrant province on Canada's east coast. The province is committed to fostering international business partnerships and supporting local companies in their global expansion efforts. The province has been engaging actively with India for over a decade now and trade ties continue to be on the upswing.

Also speaking about the visit to India, Angele Miller, Founder and CEO, Inca Glow, "Our participation in this trade mission to India has been a truly rewarding experience. The opportunities we've explored, particularly in the natural cosmetics sector, are incredibly promising. India's growing demand for high-quality, sustainable products aligns perfectly with INCA Glow's values, and we are excited to forge new partnerships and expand our presence in this dynamic market. This visit has opened doors to potential collaborations that will allow us to bring our unique offerings to more customers, strengthening the connection between Canada and India".

The delegation included Ryan Donaghy, Deputy Minister for Early Education and Childhood Education, New Brunswick and AEI Board Chair, Melanie Clark, Managing Director, Major Accounts and Development, ONB, Dr. Doug Willms, Founder and President, Learning Bar Inc., Andy Hoggarth, Vice President CARIS, Telydyne Geospatial Kerrie Henriques, Co-Director of Education, Abundant By Design Inc., Leigh Lampert, CEO and Founding Lawyer, Lampert LawGiC Professional Corporation, Darcie Richer, Chief Operating Officer, Lampert LawGiC Professional Corporation, Stephanie Tomilson, Atlantic Education International and Ethan Young-Lai, Chief Product Officer, The Learning Bar Inc.

India-Canada bilateral ties are underpinned by shared values of democracy, cultural diversity, expanding economic engagement and long-standing people-to-people ties. The visit is a strategic move to expand New Brunswick's presence in the Indian market, create valuable business opportunities, and foster deeper international collaboration and also to underscores New Brunswick's commitment to building robust economic and trade relationships with India which is a rapidly growing global market.

Bilateral Trade between the two countries has been on an all-time high amounting to US$8.4 billion at the end of the 2023 fiscal year on March 31, which has been growing every year according to Trade Ministry of India. Canadian funds, have cumulatively invested over US$54 billion in India and more than 600 Canadian companies have a presence in India in sectors including IT, banking, and financial services, and more than 1,000 companies are actively pursuing business in the Indian market, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

REGARDING THE COMPANIES IN THE DELEGATION

Abundant By Design Inc., a leader in natural health and beauty, is introducing their organic hair care system, Inca Glow, to the Indian market.

Lampert LawGiC Professional Corporation, a business law firm, is looking to connect with Indian companies and law firms for mutual referrals.

Atlantic Education International is working to introduce New Brunswick's K-12 curriculum to Indian schools.

The Learning Bar Inc. explores partnerships with private school networks to improve educational outcomes.

Teledyne CARIS, a marine GIS and LIDAR technology company, aims to expand their solutions for India's ports, waterways, and government agencies.

Opportunities New Brunswick, based in Canada, is a Crown corporation to the provincial government and the lead economic development agency for the province. It seeks to attract and support opportunities to stimulate economic growth and create jobs by providing support services for businesses.

