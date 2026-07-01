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Home / Business / Canara Bank celebrates 121st Foundation Day

Canara Bank celebrates 121st Foundation Day

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:08 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Canara Bank on Wednesday celebrated its 121st Foundation Day.

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Established on July 1, 1906, the public sector bank said its total global business stood at ₹28,06,226 crore as on March 31, 2026, comprising global advances of ₹12,37,548 crore and global deposits of ₹15,68,678 crore. The Government of India holds a 62.93 per cent stake in the bank.

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The bank has a network of 10,097 branches and 11,306 ATMs and Cash Recyclers, serving more than 12 crore customers. It said its lending portfolio includes agriculture, retail, housing and MSME credit.

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Canara Bank also said it remains focused on green financing, digital banking and ESG-led practices as part of its future growth strategy.

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The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

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Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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