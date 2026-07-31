Canara Bank Q1 net profit rises 2% to Rs 4,856 crore

State-owned Canara Bank has reported a marginal 2 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 4,856 crore for the first quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 4,752 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

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The bank's total income increased to Rs 39,684 crore during the April-June quarter from Rs 38,063 crore a year earlier, while interest earned rose to Rs 32,957 crore from Rs 31,003 crore.

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Operating profit edged up to Rs 8,636 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 8,554 crore in the year-ago period.

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Canara Bank also reported an improvement in asset quality, with its gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declining to 1.57 per cent of gross advances as of June 30, from 2.69 per cent a year earlier. Net NPAs also fell to 0.36 per cent, compared with 0.63 per cent in the corresponding period last year.