DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Canara Bank Q2 net profit rises 8% to Rs 5,175 crore on higher core income

Canara Bank Q2 net profit rises 8% to Rs 5,175 crore on higher core income

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:57 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
MD and CEO Brajesh Kumar Singh
Advertisement

State-owned Canara Bank on Wednesday reported an 8 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 5,175 crore for the second quarter ended September, supported by a decline in bad loans and strong growth in core income.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 4,774 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Advertisement

Total income rose to Rs 40,931 crore in the July-September quarter from Rs 38,598 crore a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing by the bank.

Advertisement

Interest income increased to Rs 35,159 crore from Rs 31,544 crore in the year-ago period, while net interest income (NII) grew 20 per cent year-on-year to Rs 11,005 crore.

Operating profit edged up to Rs 8,758 crore from Rs 8,588 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, as treasury income remained subdued amid hardening bond yields.

Advertisement

Treasury income declined sharply to Rs 499 crore during the quarter from Rs 1,583 crore in the same period last year.

Explaining the decline, Canara Bank MD and CEO Brajesh Kumar Singh said the fall was due to mark-to-market losses, a trend also seen across the banking sector.

Despite the pressure on treasury earnings, the bank reported a marginal improvement in its net interest margin (NIM), a key measure of lending profitability. NIM stood at 2.53 per cent at the end of September, compared with 2.52 per cent a year earlier.

Singh said the bank expected to maintain its NIM in the range of 2.5-2.6 per cent during the current financial year, in line with its guidance, despite the hardening of interest rates.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts