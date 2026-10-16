Canara Bank Q2 net profit rises 8% to Rs 5,175 crore on higher core income

State-owned Canara Bank on Wednesday reported an 8 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 5,175 crore for the second quarter ended September, supported by a decline in bad loans and strong growth in core income.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 4,774 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

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Total income rose to Rs 40,931 crore in the July-September quarter from Rs 38,598 crore a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing by the bank.

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Interest income increased to Rs 35,159 crore from Rs 31,544 crore in the year-ago period, while net interest income (NII) grew 20 per cent year-on-year to Rs 11,005 crore.

Operating profit edged up to Rs 8,758 crore from Rs 8,588 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, as treasury income remained subdued amid hardening bond yields.

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Treasury income declined sharply to Rs 499 crore during the quarter from Rs 1,583 crore in the same period last year.

Explaining the decline, Canara Bank MD and CEO Brajesh Kumar Singh said the fall was due to mark-to-market losses, a trend also seen across the banking sector.

Despite the pressure on treasury earnings, the bank reported a marginal improvement in its net interest margin (NIM), a key measure of lending profitability. NIM stood at 2.53 per cent at the end of September, compared with 2.52 per cent a year earlier.

Singh said the bank expected to maintain its NIM in the range of 2.5-2.6 per cent during the current financial year, in line with its guidance, despite the hardening of interest rates.