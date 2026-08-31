Canara Bank, Union Bank move NCLAT against NCLT order approving Subhash Chandra’s Rs 6.5-crore repayment plan

Dissenting lenders of Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra on Monday moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against an order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approving a repayment plan under which Chandra would pay Rs 6.5 crore against creditor claims of around Rs 22,006.57 crore in his personal insolvency resolution process.

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In the morning, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing LIC Housing Finance, raised the matter before an NCLAT bench comprising Officiating Chairperson Justice Yogesh Khanna and sought an urgent hearing later in the day.

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Mehta, who also represented Union Bank of India and Canara Bank, said the NCLT order, if allowed to stand, would “defeat the very purpose of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code”. He sought a hearing at 2 pm.

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The NCLAT, however, scheduled the matter for hearing on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a special bench of the NCLT issued its formal order after a split verdict between Judicial Member Ashok Kumar Bhardwaj and Technical Member Reena Sinha Puri. Nilesh Sharma, the third member, sided with the repayment plan.

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The final NCLT judgment has not yet been uploaded on the insolvency tribunal’s portal. Counsel submitted that the order was pronounced orally in court.

Last Tuesday, Sharma, acting as the third member, approved the repayment plan under Section 114 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), rejecting lenders’ contention that the proposed recovery was insufficient to warrant approval.

The dissenting creditors, led by LIC Housing Finance, had argued that the settlement was “unviable and unlawful”. They contended that the repayment plan provided for only Rs 6.25 crore to creditors and Rs 25 lakh towards process fees, despite admitted claims totalling more than Rs 22,006.57 crore.

“In the case of LICHFL, whose admitted claim stood at Rs 1,322.39 crore, the proposed repayment was merely Rs 38,09,294, amounting to approximately 0.028 per cent of its admitted dues. It was contended that such a negligible repayment could not receive the approval of this tribunal,” the NCLT order said, recording the lender’s submission.

The dissenting lenders have also alleged that five entities linked to Chandra’s family collectively held 61.78 per cent of the voting share and played a key role in advancing his personal insolvency resolution plan.

The lenders argued that the five entities should not have been permitted to vote on the repayment plan as they were associates or related parties of Chandra.

According to the 144-page NCLT ruling, the votes of these entities contributed to the plan receiving 80.814 per cent support in the Committee of Creditors (CoC).