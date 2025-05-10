DT
PT
Home / Business / Canara Bank's net profit up by 33.1% in Q4 of FY25

Canara Bank’s net profit up by 33.1% in Q4 of FY25


article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:09 AM May 10, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Managing Director and CEO of Canara Bank K Satyanarayana Raju.
As per its Q4 report, Canara Bank logged a 33.19% profit growth Y-o-Y with net profit standing at Rs 5,004 crore.

The report added the bank’s global business was up by 11.32% at Rs 25,30,215 crore.

The bank’s board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 4 per equity share, ie 200% of the face value of Rs 2 per share, for the year ended on March 31. Besides, the bank’s Gross Non-Performing Assets ratio improved to 2.94% from 4,24% Y-o-Y.

