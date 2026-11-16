Canara HSBC Life Insurance announces the elevation of Mr. Indu Swaroop as its Chief Financial Officer

Swaroop takes over as CFO after leading the Company's financial controllership function

GURUGRAM, India, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited ("Canara HSBC Life Insurance") today announced the elevation of Indu Swaroop as its Chief Financial Officer. Having been a part of the founding team of the Company, most recently serving as its Financial Controller, Indu brings deep institutional knowledge and extensive experience of the Company's business and financial operations to the role. Over the years, he has helped strengthen the Company's financial governance, control environment and finance operations while contributing to key strategic milestones, including its successful IPO. In his new capacity, he will lead the Company's finance function and work closely with the leadership team as the organisation continues to strengthen its financial and governance framework.

Commenting, Anuj Mathur, MD & CEO, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, said, "Indu has been at the heart of our team since the Company's inception and has played a key role in how we plan, report and manage capital, including during our IPO. We have always preferred to build leaders from within, and his elevation is a natural step in that direction. Over the years, he has strengthened our financial governance and control environment, driven the modernisation of our finance function, and consistently helped the organisation navigate growth with discipline. As he takes on this expanded responsibility, his experience and institutional knowledge will be valuable as we continue to strengthen the business and build for sustainable long-term growth."

Sharing his perspective, Indu Swaroop said, "I am grateful for the trust and confidence placed in me by the Board and the Company. Over the last 18+ years at Canara HSBC Life, I have worked alongside a strong finance team and colleagues across the business. I look forward to working with the leadership team to strengthen our financial foundations, create sustained value for our policyholders and shareholders, and support the Company in its next phase of growth."

Advertisement

The appointment reflects Canara HSBC Life Insurance's focus on building leadership continuity and leveraging strong internal capabilities as the Company enters its next phase of growth.

About Canara HSBC Life Insurance

Incorporated in 2007, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited is a public listed company co-promoted by Canara Bank (36.5%) and HSBC Insurance (Asia-Pacific) Holdings Limited (25.5%), with the remaining shareholding held by public shareholders, including Punjab National Bank (13%). As a bancassurance-led insurance company with its corporate office at Gurugram, Haryana and 107 branch offices as of September 30, 2026, pan India, Canara HSBC Life brings together the trust and market knowledge of public and private banks.

Advertisement

For more than 18 years now, Canara HSBC Life Insurance has sold insurance products to customers through multiple channels and a well-diversified network of Canara Bank, HSBC Bank and its other bancassurance partners located in multiple Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities across the country. Canara HSBC Life Insurance has a vast portfolio of life insurance solutions and offers various products across individual and group spaces comprising of life, term plans, retirement solutions, credit life and employee benefit segments through partner banks and digital channels.

With an aim to provide simpler insurance and faster claim process, Canara HSBC Life Insurance intends to keep the promises of their customers alive with their 'Promises Ka Partner' philosophy.

For further press queries, email us on prateek.sharma@canarahsbclife.in.

Advertisement

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)