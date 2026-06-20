The digital film highlights how fathers express love through humour, turning everyday moments into lifelong memories

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NEW DELHI, June 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited ("Canara HSBC Life Insurance") today announced the launch of its Father's Day digital film, a light-hearted and heartfelt tribute to fathers and their unique way of expressing love through humour. Celebrating the universally relatable phenomenon of 'Dad Jokes', the campaign shines a spotlight on the small yet meaningful moments that often become some of the most cherished family memories.

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Presented in the style of a mock documentary, the film follows a sibling duo as they recount some of their father's most memorable jokes—ranging from playful puns to classic one-liners. While the film begins with humour and nostalgia, it gradually reveals a deeper truth: behind every seemingly cringe-worthy dad joke lies a father's sincere effort to connect, bring joy, and remind his family that he is always there for them.

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The campaign is rooted in the insight that fathers often express their emotions differently. Rather than through words alone, they communicate their care through everyday actions, practical guidance, shared experiences, and sometimes, through humour. Dad jokes may not always receive the loudest laughs, but they often become lasting reminders of a father's presence, warmth, and unwavering support.

Through relatable storytelling and candid family moments, the film celebrates fathers who may not always wear their emotions on their sleeves but consistently show up for their loved ones in their own unique ways. It captures how these seemingly ordinary interactions become treasured memories that families carry forward for years.

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Reflecting the campaign's central message, Canara HSBC Life Insurance reiterates its belief in standing by every promise that matters. Just as fathers quietly support and protect their families through every stage of life, the company remains committed to helping customers secure their loved ones' future and fulfil their financial commitments, truly embodying its promise of being a 'Promises Ka Partner'.

The campaign is now live across Canara HSBC Life Insurance's X (twitter), LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram channels.

IG- https://www.instagram.com/reel/DZwH5IKhCzG/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA== FB- https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1cSkxsFWNY/ X- https://x.com/CanaraHSBCLI/status/2067808467205918962?s=20 Li- https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7473574831364468737

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2997652/Canara_HSBC.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2739906/6008480/Canara_HSBC_Logo.jpg (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

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