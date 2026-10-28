Canara HSBC Life Insurance Earns 'Leader' ESG Rating from NSE Sustainability Ratings & Analytics

Achieves ESG score of 71, with strong performance across environmental stewardship, governance and stakeholder well-being

NEW DELHI, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited ("Canara HSBC Life Insurance") has been recognised in the 'Leader' Rating Category in the FY2026 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) assessment conducted by NSE Sustainability Ratings & Analytics Limited. The Company achieved an overall ESG score of 71, including an Environment score of 79, Governance score of 75 and Social score of 63, reflecting its continued focus on sustainable business practices, stakeholder welfare and strong corporate governance.

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The assessment highlighted the Company's environmental performance, including greenhouse gas emissions from direct operations and energy consumption that are below industry averages, significantly lower energy and waste intensity compared to peers, and strong waste recycling and recovery practices.

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On the social front, the assessment recognised the Company's focus on employee well-being and workplace safety, including a lost-time incident rate of zero, no employee fatalities during the year, and 100% employee coverage under health and safety training. The assessment also noted a balanced workforce, with women accounting for 36.69% of employees, and customer complaint frequency below relevant benchmarks.

The governance assessment recognised Canara HSBC Life Insurance's robust oversight framework, including Board independence levels exceeding regulatory requirements, strong independent representation across key Board committees, and comprehensive anti-corruption and sustainability governance policies.

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Anuj Mathur, MD & CEO, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, said, "Being recognised in the 'Leader' category is a strong affirmation of our belief that sustainable growth and responsible business practices go hand in hand. At Canara HSBC Life Insurance, ESG is not a standalone agenda but an integral part of how we create long-term value, manage risk, strengthen stakeholder trust and build organisational resilience. As we continue to grow, we remain committed to embedding these principles across our business and delivering meaningful outcomes for our customers, employees, shareholders and communities."

The FY2026 ESG assessment was conducted by NSE Sustainability Ratings & Analytics Limited using a structured, sector-specific framework that evaluates companies across environmental, social and governance parameters. The assessment considers an organisation's performance, policies, disclosures, governance practices and management of material ESG risks and opportunities. It is based on publicly available information, including annual reports, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reports (BRSR), stock exchange filings, company disclosures and other public sources, and benchmarks companies against relevant industry peers.

About Canara HSBC Life Insurance

Incorporated in 2007, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited is a public listed company co-promoted by Canara Bank (36.5%) and HSBC Insurance (Asia-Pacific) Holdings Limited (25.5%), with the remaining shareholding held by public shareholders, including Punjab National Bank (13%). As a bancassurance-led insurance company with its corporate office at Gurugram, Haryana and 107 branch offices as of September 30, 2026, pan India, Canara HSBC Life brings together the trust and market knowledge of public and private banks.

For more than 18 years now, Canara HSBC Life Insurance has sold insurance products to customers through multiple channels and a well-diversified network of Canara Bank, HSBC Bank and its other bancassurance partners located in multiple Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities across the country. Canara HSBC Life Insurance has a vast portfolio of life insurance solutions and offers various products across individual and group spaces comprising of life, term plans, retirement solutions, credit life and employee benefit segments through partner banks and digital channels.

With an aim to provide simpler insurance and faster claim process, Canara HSBC Life Insurance intends to keep the promises of their customers alive with their 'Promises Ka Partner' philosophy.

For further press queries email us on prateek.sharma@canarahsbclife.in

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