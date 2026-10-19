Canara HSBC Life Insurance Introduces 'Global Wealth Plan' on Policybazaar, Offers Access to Insurance Linked Global Investing Opportunities

A USD-denominated unit-linked life insurance plan, offered through GIFT City, provides access to global equity, precious metals like Gold/Silver and debt funds across three plan options tailored to different financial goals

NEW DELHI, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited ("Canara HSBC Life Insurance") has announced the launch of Global Wealth Plan (UIN: 2026L002V01), an individual, unit-linked, non-participating life insurance-cum-savings plan available through GIFT City. The plan provides customers with access to global investment opportunities through USD-denominated insurance-linked investments, combining long-term wealth creation with life protection. The product is being currently distributed through Policybazaar, extending access to NRI customers on its platform who are seeking USD-denominated investment and protection solutions through GIFT City.

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As an International Financial Services Centre, GIFT City enables NRIs to access internationally diversified investment opportunities through a familiar and trusted framework. The ability to invest and receive benefits in US Dollars makes the solution particularly relevant for customers with global lifestyles, helping them grow wealth, protect their families and plan for future goals in the same currency in which many of their expenses and obligations may arise.

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Commenting on the launch, Rishi Mathur, Chief Distribution Officer, Alternate Channels and Chief Marketing Officer, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, said, "Customer needs of Non-Resident Indians are evolving rapidly, with a growing preference for solutions that combine long-term wealth creation with financial protection. Through our partnership with Policybazaar, we are expanding access to global investment opportunities via GIFT City. Global Wealth Plan brings together USD-denominated investing, globally diversified fund options and life insurance protection within a single solution. With three distinct plan variants, customers can align their investments to their unique goals, whether building wealth, securing a child's future or creating a lasting legacy, while benefiting from the assurance of life cover."

Vivek Jain, Chief Business Officer Life insurance, Policybazaar, said, "NRI customers are increasingly seeking opportunities to diversify their portfolios and participate in global growth themes. Global Wealth Plan has been designed to meet this evolving need by combining access to international investment opportunities through GIFT City with the long-term discipline and protection of life insurance. We are pleased to partner with Canara HSBC Life Insurance to bring this differentiated offering to customers looking to build wealth through a globally diversified investment solution."

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Key Product Highlights

• Global investment access: Customers can invest in US Dollars through GIFT City across a range of global equities, precious metals like Gold/Silver and debt funds.

• The offering has no allocation charges or administration charges, allowing more of the customer's premium to remain invested.

• Three purpose-led options: Wealth for long-term wealth creation, Wealth Plus with Premium Funding Benefit to help secure family financial goals, and Wealth Forever with whole life cover to support legacy creation and wealth transfer. All three options come with life benefits.

• Goal Protection Benefit: Under Wealth Plus, in the event of the Life Assured's death, the Sum Assured is paid immediately, and all future due premiums are funded by the Company, allowing the policy to continue until maturity.

• Fund Boosters: The Plan also offers benefits like Loyalty Additions & Maturity Boosters basis the option selected by the customer, which helps to boost the overall fund value.

With Global Wealth Plan, Canara HSBC Life Insurance brings together global investment access, wealth creation and life protection in a solution designed around different stages of a customer's financial journey. From creating wealth and securing a child's future to preserving wealth for generations, the plan seeks to provide customers with greater flexibility in how they build and protect their financial future.

About Canara HSBC Life Insurance

Incorporated in 2007, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited is a public listed company co-promoted by Canara Bank (36.5%) and HSBC Insurance (Asia-Pacific) Holdings Limited (25.5%), with the remaining shareholding held by public shareholders, including Punjab National Bank (13%). As a bancassurance-led insurance company with its corporate office at Gurugram, Haryana and 107 branch offices as of September 30, 2026, pan India, Canara HSBC Life brings together the trust and market knowledge of public and private banks.

For more than 18 years now, Canara HSBC Life Insurance has sold insurance products to customers through multiple channels and a well-diversified network of Canara Bank, HSBC Bank and its other bancassurance partners located in multiple Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities across the country. Canara HSBC Life Insurance has a vast portfolio of life insurance solutions and offers various products across individual and group spaces comprising of life, term plans, retirement solutions, credit life and employee benefit segments through partner banks and digital channels.

With an aim to provide simpler insurance and faster claim process, Canara HSBC Life Insurance intends to keep the promises of their customers alive with their 'Promises Ka Partner' philosophy.

About Policybazaar

As one of India's largest digital insurance platforms, Policybazaar is committed to making insurance accessible, transparent, and personalised for every Indian and global customer. Since 2008, Policybazaar has issued 71.6 Mn (till June 2026), and helped protect families against death, disease, and disability. Policybazaar works with 55 insurance partners offering products across health, life, motor, and corporate insurance. The company supports customers with 24/7 digital assistance and on-ground insurance advisors, ensuring a seamless experience across all touchpoints.

Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Private Limited is registered as a Composite Broker | Registered Office - Plot No.119, Sector - 44, Gurgaon, Haryana - 122001 | CIN: U74999HR2014PTC053454 |Registration No. 742, Registration Code No. IRDA/ DB 797/ 19, Valid till 09/06/2027, License category- Composite Broker I Gift city branch address- Shilp Incubation Centre, Office No. SI-M-B014, Unit B, 1st Floor, Plot 11 T3 &11 T5, Block 11, Gift SEZ city, Gandhinagar, Gujarat-382355| IIIO License No. IFSCA/IIIO/026/2025-26, Valid till 09th June 2027.

For further press queries email us on prateek.sharma@canarahsbclife.in

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