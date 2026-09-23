The Recognition reflects the Company's continued focus on fostering an equitable, inclusive and growth-oriented workplace for women

NEW DELHI, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited ("Canara HSBC Life Insurance") has been recognised among India's Best Workplaces for Women 2026 – Top 50 by Great Place To Work® India. The recognition reflects the Company's continued focus on building a workplace where women are encouraged to participate, grow and take on leadership responsibilities, supported by an environment rooted in trust, respect, inclusion and equal opportunities for career development.

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The recognition comes alongside the company being named among India's Best Companies to Work For 2026 – Top 100. This also follows the Company's fifth consecutive year of Great Place To Work recognition and being recognised amongst Top 25 workplaces in BFSI, reflecting its continued commitment to building a workplace grounded in strong values, ethical practices and a positive, people-centric culture.

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Speaking about the recognition, Kiran Yadav, Chief People Officer, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, said, "Creating a workplace where women can thrive goes beyond policies - it is about building an environment where they feel empowered to speak up, take on new challenges and grow. This recognition reinforces our commitment to creating meaningful pathways for women to build their careers, take on leadership roles and shape the future of our organisation."

The Company's workplace practices encourage employees to take ownership, collaborate effectively and contribute to organisational growth. Strong values and ethical conduct remain central to how employees engage with colleagues, customers and other stakeholders, while a focus on diverse perspectives and shared responsibility supports a collaborative and accountable workplace culture.

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For Canara HSBC Life Insurance, the recognition reinforces its commitment to strengthening its people practices and creating an environment where employees can learn, grow and contribute meaningfully. The Company will continue to focus on fostering a workplace that supports women's career progression and leadership aspirations, while building a culture of collective success.

About Canara HSBC Life Insurance

Incorporated in 2007, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited is a joint venture promoted by Canara Bank (36.5 per cent) and HSBC Insurance (Asia Pacific) Holdings Limited (25.5 per cent). Punjab National Bank is also a shareholder of the Company, holding 13% as an investor. As a bancassurance-led insurance company with its corporate office at Gurugram, Haryana and 107 branch offices as of June 30, 2026, pan India, Canara HSBC Life brings together the trust and market knowledge of public and private banks.

For more than 17 years now, Canara HSBC Life Insurance has sold insurance products to customers through multiple channels and a well-diversified network of Canara Bank, HSBC Bank and its other bancassurance partners located in multiple Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities across the country. Canara HSBC Life Insurance has a vast portfolio of life insurance solutions and offers various products across individual and group spaces comprising of life, term plans, retirement solutions, credit life and employee benefit segments through partner banks and digital channels.

With an aim to provide simpler insurance and faster claim process, Canara HSBC Life Insurance intends to keep the promises of their customers alive with their 'Promises Ka Partner' philosophy.

For further press queries email us on - prateek.sharma@canarahsbclife.in

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