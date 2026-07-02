Canarys awarded Landmark Greater Noida Urban Water Resilience Project

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 2: Canarys Automations Limited (ISIN: INE0QG301017) is officially selected for the prestigious Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) Storm Water Design and Resolution Plan contract (Phase A). This achievement establishes Canarys' standing as an innovative technology leader in India's expanding Water Resources Management (WRM) and climate-tech sectors.

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The engineering blueprint focuses on tackling critical urban waterlogging and flooding issues across key industrial zones and creating a 25-year roadmap for GNIDA to overcome the challenges that urbanization brings along over time. To accomplish this, Canarys will deploy an advanced suite of technologies, including drone-based LiDAR terrain and water body mapping, 80 GHz microwave radar water level sensors, smart 4G telemetry loggers, and integrated 1D/2D hydraulic simulation models, paving way for an intelligent digital twin that can help simulate the flood impact, and ways to overcome the challenges during the city's expansion.

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Commenting on the commercial and operational significance of the project, Mr. Srinivas Rao, AVP of Canarys, stated:

"This work order is a major milestone for our team. It serves as a commercial validation of the scalable water-management solution we have spent years perfecting. Following our successful, high-profile Early flood warning and reservoir automation projects in Gorakhpur and Chennai, this new engagement demonstrates that our flood Decision Support solution can be seamlessly brought to India's most critical economic hubs to protect civic infrastructure.

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More importantly, this opportunity, alongside our previous public deployments, builds a momentum that fundamentally alters how Canarys is perceived in the marketplace. We are no longer just an emerging player in this sector; this consecutive string of unique wins establishes acceptability among major state and industrial authorities, proving our tech stack works for them at scale. Looking ahead, several highly structured national and municipal water-resilience programs are in our view. Given our verified field portfolio, proprietary software platforms, and end-to-end consulting expansion, Canarys stands out as the most appropriate climate-tech company to meet the stringent technical criteria of these upcoming mandates.

This development provides strong confidence in our long-term financial roadmap and margin profile. Because this project relies heavily on our core intellectual property--such as custom IoT telemetry and advanced simulation modelling and Decision Support Software--the IP-led and tech-heavy nature of the delivery model aligns with the company's focus on high-value climate-tech solutions.

Furthermore, executing Phase A places Canarys as the natural frontrunner for GNIDA's upcoming Phase B expansion, which involves setting up a round-the-clock Centralized Urban Flood Management Centre, AI based analytical Decisions Support software and creating a highly predictable, multi-year stream of recurring AMC revenue.

For our employees, this project is a matter of immense professional pride and operational visibility. Our engineering and data science teams are not just working behind screens; they are building the living digital twins that will help protect a major industrial township for the next twenty-five years. This initiative gives our talent pool a rare opportunity to pioneer field-scale deployments of IoT, AI based analytics with decision support system and spatial data analytics, reinforcing Canarys as a premier destination for top-tier technical minds.

Looking ahead, this win shows exactly where Canarys is heading. By consistently securing high-barrier public contracts where technical pre-qualification is critical, we are fast-tracking our position as a leading climate-tech company. This strategy aligns us to focus on government programme for flood risk management and improving our project pipeline."

For further information, please contact the under-mentioned officials:

Canarys Automations Limited

Mr. Srinivas Rao

Asst. Vice President

+91-9845423875 / 8971441909

hydro-met@ecanarys.com / info@ecanarys.com

Safe Harbor Statement: This document contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, including project timelines, profit margins, and future contract opportunities, may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to factors beyond the company's control, including changes in regulatory frameworks, government allocation windows, and macroeconomic conditions.

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