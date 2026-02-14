CANEUS to Set Up a 250 Acre Campus to Boost Deep Tech Startups in Aerospace and Defence

NewsVoir

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14: CANEUS International, in partnership with the Government of Maharashtra (India) recently announced plans to establish the world's first dedicated Mid-TRL (Technology Readiness Level 4-6) Institute in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Devendra Fadnavis and Dr. Milind Pimprikar of CANEUS International. The proposed institute will focus on Mid-TRL Innovation, Acceleration and Skilling in frontier technologies-Aerospace, Space, Energy and Deeptech. CANEUS International is a leading global organisation accelerating next-generation systems since 2000.

Advertisement

At the signing of the MoU at WEF Davos, Switzerland, the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, reaffirmed the State's strong commitment to the global investor community. He emphasized, "Maharashtra is well equipped and proud to partner with CANEUS International to pioneer the creation of innovation centres across dynamic sectors, frontier technologies, and aerospace. The State takes pride in partnering with this prestigious institute near Mumbai - the commercial capital of India and the world's fourth-largest economy - perfectly aligning with Maharashtra's aspirations to scale its innovation ecosystem globally."

Advertisement

According to Dr. Milind Pimprikar, Chairman of CANEUS International, "This world-first Mid-TRL Innovation Acceleration Institute will bridge the 'valley of death' by advancing TRL 4-6 innovations through rapid prototyping, systems integration, validation, and flight/field trials, taking breakthroughs from lab to qualification and early production for real-world deployment and global competitiveness".

The Institute will be located in an integrated, purpose-built ecosystem in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), spread over a sprawling 10 million square feet supporting global collaboration, mission stakeholder engagement, and industry partnerships at scale.

Advertisement

Designed as a global skilling and capability-building engine, the Institute will be developed in collaboration with OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, regulators, research institutions and centres of excellence, ensuring that skilling pathways are aligned with real-world industry requirements in mission-critical sectors.

Dr. Pimprikar noted that the institute would be a true game changer, serving as a powerful magnet to attract global aerospace conglomerates to India. The initiative will strengthen talent pipelines for advanced manufacturing and high-reliability systems, enabling the workforce to meet the demands of aerospace, space, energy and deep-tech ecosystems.

The Institute will also address a critical global gap in frontier technology programmes: system integration readiness. This capability is essential for aerospace and space missions, where reliability, qualification, and deployment readiness are mission-critical and cannot be compromised.

Dr. Pimprikar also expressed appreciation for the dynamic team within the Government of Maharashtra for their exceptional support and commitment. Maharashtra already stands as a leading investment destination, with one of the highest 'Ease of Doing Business' rankings in India for FDI inflows.

The institute is envisioned as a key catalyst for the Viksit Maharashtra 2047 vision and its ambition to become a trillion-dollar economy, in alignment with the forward-looking objectives of MIISP 2025 (Maharashtra Industries, Investment & Services Policy).

The partnership strongly aligns with the Government of Maharashtra's increasing emphasis on industry-aligned skilling through public-private partnerships (PPP), building demand-driven training programs, strengthening institutional capacity, and creating workforce pathways that directly support emerging and strategic sectors.

About CANEUS International

CANEUS International, Canada, founded in 2000, is a pioneering global organisation that brings together industry, research institutions, centres of excellence, and mission stakeholders to validate, integrate and scale next-generation systems. CANEUS enables end-user-driven consortia, testbeds, pilots and systems integration to accelerate high-impact innovations toward deployment.

For inquiries, contact:

Dr. Milind Pimprikar, Chairman | mp@caneus.org | +1 (514) 664-2079

Mr. Binoay B, Chief Strategist | binoay.b@caneus.org | +91 7400030896

For more information, please visit www.caneus.org.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)