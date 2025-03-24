Canopy and Lakme Fashion Week Partner to Bring Timely Panel Discussion on Circular Solutions

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24: Solutions-driven environmental not-for-profit Canopy, in partnership with Lakme Fashion Week, will present an exclusive panel discussion called Next Gen Blueprint: Rethinking Materials in Fashion, on March 27, 2025. The panel will explore the crucial role that Indian fashion designers and brands have to play in advancing materials innovation and circular fashion across the sector and how these advances can both protect forests and future-proof fashion's supply chains.

The panel, taking place at Lakme Fashion Week in collaboration with FDCI, will be moderated by Namrata Zakaria, and features Canopy's Executive Director Nicole Rycroft, iconic Indian fashion designer Amit Aggarwal, and sustainable fashion star Urvashi Kaur, as well as Sara Sozzani Maino, Creative Director at Fondazione Sozzani. These brands are at the forefront of driving innovation and sustainability in the fashion industry.

Advertisement

India is uniquely positioned to be an early global leader in the production and adoption of Next Gen Solutions -- low-carbon alternatives to conventional forest-based paper, paper packaging, and textiles. Next Gen alternatives are sourced from materials that would otherwise be landfilled (discarded textiles) or burned (agricultural residues). With an estimated 500 million tonnes of agricultural residues, like wheat and rice straw, burned annually, India's waste problem contributes to 3.5% of global warming and severe in-country air pollution.

The panel will outline how by transforming these residues into textiles and packaging, India can scale production of Next Gen materials by up to 10 million tonnes annually. Doing so would position India competitively as an early global leader in low-carbon, circular materials, helping India hit ambitious export targets whilst also reducing environmental harm and creating sustainable economic opportunities for both farming and urban communities.

Advertisement

Canopy x Lakme Fashion Week 2025

Next Gen Blueprint: Rethinking Materials in Fashion

Location: Jio World Convention Centre, Room 205, Mumbai, India

Date: March 27, 2025

Time: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM IST

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)