Home / Business / Capital markets must lead bond market growth, as bank credit alone is insufficient: Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman

Capital markets must lead bond market growth, as bank credit alone is insufficient: Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman

ANI
Updated At : 12:50 PM Feb 04, 2026 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI): Talking about the India's underutilised bond markets, SEBI Chairman, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, SEBI said, "capital markets must lead this growth, as bank credit alone is insufficient."

Speaking at the 'The inaugural Pan- India Outreach Program for Corporate Bonds', an event by SEBI, the Chairman pointed out the need for a strong banking system complemented by a clean, liquid, and trusted capital market to fund infrastructure, green transition, manufacturing, and services.

He further noted, "India is among the fastest-growing major economies, with quarterly GDP growth averaging 7.8% over the past three years and estimated 7.4% for FY26."

Highlighting India's Corporate bond market, he highlighted, "In FY25, issuers raised Rs 10 trillion rupees through debt issuances. Between April and December 25, Rs 6.8 trillion rupees were raised. Outstanding corporate bonds grew at Rs 12% CAGR over the last decade, from 17.5 trillion in FY15 to 58 trillion (58 lakh) by December 2025. This amounts to Rs 60% of bank credit to industry and services."

Talking about the current bond market condition he highlighted, "Corporate bonds outstanding are only Rs 16% of GDP, significantly lower than South Korea (79%), Malaysia (54%), and China (38%). The issuer base also remains narrow with over 5600 companies listed in equity, but only 770 entities have raised funds via the debt market. Only 272 of these have issued debt multiple times.

He further spoke about low awareness among the investors. He pointed out that the SEBI's investor survey shows only 10 per cent awareness of corporate bonds as an investment product, lower than deposits, insurance, small savings, and even cryptocurrency (15 per cent).

He concluded his speech by highlighting the benefits of a 'Developed Corporate Bond Market. He noted, "It provides an alternative to bank borrowing, especially for long-term funding. Diversifies risks beyond the banking system and can help reduce the cost of capital for corporates. (ANI)

